Five new Black-owned businesses open at Far South CDC Marketplace now through December

Photo caption: PRODUCTS FROM VESSELS of the Paut Neteru. Taharia Randolph (right) from Body and Soul Experience.

Shops open through December 23, 2023 from 12-6 p.m. daily. Program extended with grant support from The Coleman Foundation, hosted by the Far South Community Development Corporation

The nonprofit Far South Community Development Corporation (Far South CDC)—an organization that provides strategic community-building services to residents and businesses across Chicago’s Far South Side neighborhoods and south suburban Cook County—is proud to announce it has extended its Far South CDC Marketplace program through December 23, 2023. With grant support from The Coleman Foundation, Far South CDC is showcasing five new Black-owned small businesses alongside four returning Marketplace vendors.

New businesses Aries Rising, Body and Soul Experience, Gifted Hands Quality Care, Javez Java Coffee Roastery and Vessels of the Paut Neteru join returning vendors Chic T Boutique, Cosmic Creole, Max Candle Co. and Simply Stuff. These shops offer everything from designer clothing and accessories to household goods, natural beauty and skincare products, handmade wood carvings and resin journals, aromatherapy candles, fresh roasted coffee and more.

PRODUCT DISPLAY FROM Max Candle Company. Pauline Sylvain-Lewis, right, the owner, poses with customer.

The Far South CDC Marketplace (837 W. 115th St., Chicago) is open now through December 23, from 12-6 p.m. daily. Participating small businesses manage their own hours throughout the week within this timeframe. For more information, visit farsouthcdc.org/marketplace or call 773-831-7107.

“We are thrilled to continue our Far South CDC Marketplace program and provide an opportunity for these incredible South Side businesses to explore the market of a physical retail space while showcasing their goods and services,” says Far South CDC’s Chief Development & Innovation Officer Florence Hardy. “One of our major program areas is assistance for small businesses, ranging from webinars and workshops to helping business owners access state and federal grants and other resources. Our Marketplace is an extension of this ongoing work to support small businesses across the region.”

For many of the participating small businesses, the Far South CDC Marketplace is their first storefront location. The initial pilot of the Marketplace launched in November 2022 and was funded by the City of Chicago’s Small Business Storefront Activation Program.

Far South CDC Marketplace vendor details:

Aries Rising is a lifestyle brand that explores soul-driven vision and purpose. With an extensive range of offerings from handcrafted resin journals to an expanding clothing line, flavorful teas and transformative digital coaching services, Aries Rising aims to empower individuals on their personal journeys of self-discovery and growth. For more information, visit theariesrising.com.

Body and Soul Experience is an aromatherapy and scented candle company specializing in holistic remedies to reduce anxiety and depression through candles, journaling, meditation and candle-making sessions. For more information, visit bodysoulexperience.com.

Chic T Boutique is an affordable, upscale women’s clothing and accessories boutique that also customizes Crocs and t-shirts. For more information, visit chictboutique.com.

Cosmic Creole is a holistic health service aiding the mind, body and spirit through medicinal plants. For more information, visit cosmiccreole.com.

Gifted Hands Quality Care specializes in hand and body scrubs for health care and daycare workers.

GIFTED HANDS QUALITY Care apparel.

Javez Java Coffee Roastery is an independent roaster using only high-quality beans, with a selection of notes including spicy, nutty, fruity and earthy, to provide customers with a well-balanced coffee. For more information, visit javezjava.com.

Max Candle Co provides holistic healing through aromatherapy, offering soy and beeswax blended scented candles in reusable containers. For more information, visit maxcandleco.com.

Simply Stuff provides clothing, shoes, accessories and handbags for every occasion from business meetings to family outings, with different brands and styles to fit any lifestyle.

Vessels of the Paut Neteru honors and shares the way of life of the ancestors, providing a large selection of Adinkra symbols and objects made from ebony wood, handmade in the U.S. and Africa.

About Far South Community Development Corporation

Far South Community Development Corporation (Far South CDC) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that provides strategic community-building services to residents and businesses in Chicago’s Far South Side neighborhoods and across south suburban Cook County. Far South CDC is one of the largest comprehensive community development organizations in the Chicago region that provides direct residential support, business assistance, and equitable development and planning services. The organization is a voice and advocate for economic, environmental and social justice for residents and businesses in the region. For more information, visit farsouthcdc.org.