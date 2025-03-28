“First Women’s History Museum Established to Honor BSCP Ladies Auxiliary”

Historic Groundbreaking Ceremony for the First Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters The (BSCP) Ladies Auxiliary Women’s Museum. In celebration of Women’s History Month, the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum is thrilled to announce the groundbreaking ceremony for the first-extension of the planned museum campus, on what will become Randolph’s Way, The first Black Labor History Tourism District in America,located in Chicago, IL This historic event will take place on March 29, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 10432 S. Maryland Ave

The ceremony will be hosted by the Honorable Alderman Stephanie D. Coleman, and president of the city of Chicago’s Black Caucus, a dedicated advocate for community empowerment and historic preservation.

This groundbreaking ceremony coincides with Women’s History Month, a time dedicated to recognizing and honoring the contributions of women throughout history. The museum will not only highlight the achievements of women within the labor movement but will also serve as a source of inspiration for future generations By acknowledging the struggles and successes of these women.

Several of the woman who will be represented at the museum are from Chicago, and others include Dr. Lyn Hughes, founder, of the National A. Philip Randolph Pullman Porter Museum, the first African American Labor History Museum in the Nation; Madame C.J. Walker, the first self-made Millionaire, a trailblazing entrepreneur and philanthropist; Shirley Chisholm the first female to run for president of the United States and other notable women.

Celebrating a Legacy

The Brotherhood of Sleeping Car Porters (BSCP), established in 1925, marked a monumental moment in American labor history as the first African American labor union to receive a charter from the American Federation of Labor. This groundbreaking organization played a vital role in advocating for fair wages, improved working conditions, and respect for African Americanworkers in the face of systemic racism and discrimination.

The women of the Ladies Auxiliary contributed significantly to these achievements, often working behind the scenes to empower their families while also striving for their own rights and recognition.

Importance of the Museum

The establishment of the BSCP Ladies Auxiliary Women’s History Museum will not be merely a celebration of history; it is a commitment to preserving the narratives of those who have done the work, paved the way, but have often been overlooked. This museum will serve several critical functions.

Historical Significance:

The museum will act as a vital repository of African American women in history, shedding light on the crucial role women the ladies Auxiliary played within the BSCP

and the broader labor movement, and highlighting others. By documenting their stories, the museum aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the intersection of race, gender, and class in American labor history.