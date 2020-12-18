First vaccine doses given in Indiana

Experts attempt to soothe Black community’s fears

By Patrick Forrest

Following months of quarantining and safety precautions by state residents, the Indiana Department of Health recently announced that the first doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to frontline healthcare workers in Indiana, after the state’s first allotment of vaccine arrived the morning of Monday, December 14, 2020.

The first doses were administered to a physician, nurse, respiratory therapist, pharmacist, patient care tech and environmental services tech at Parkview Health in Fort Wayne shortly after noon.

Parkview, and Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville, both received initial doses of vaccine Monday morning. The two are among the five pilot hospitals slated to receive vaccine first. Additional vaccine is expected to arrive at Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, IU Methodist in Indianapolis and Community Hospital in Munster, in the next few days.

“The arrival of vaccine is an incredible milestone in our efforts to end this pandemic,” Governor Eric J. Holcomb said. “The combination of a vaccine and simple mitigation measures like wearing a mask and keeping your distance will get us through to the other side.”

More than 20,000 Indiana healthcare workers statewide have already registered to get their first dose. The vaccine requires two doses administered a minimum of 21 to 28 days apart.

More than 50 Indiana hospitals and clinics are expected to receive a total of 55,575 doses of vaccine by the end of the week, and additional shipments are expected weekly.

Because vaccine will be shipped to states in phases, Indiana has prioritized the first doses for frontline healthcare workers who provide direct patient care and therefore are at high risk of exposure to COVID-19, as well as long-term care residents and staff who have been significantly impacted by the pandemic.

“Our frontline healthcare workers have taken care of Hoosiers for months,” said State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG. “By opening vaccine to them first, we are able to protect our healthcare workforce and help ensure that Hoosiers retain access to the care they need, whether it’s due to COVID or another medical matter.”

The beginning vaccine availability comes as Indiana was nearing dangerously close to running out of availability of Intensive Care Unit beds, with more than 75 percent of the beds in the state’s District 1, which includes Lake County, currently being occupied.

“Science has proven that vaccines are safe and effective at preventing disease, and I encourage Hoosiers to begin learning about the COVID-19 vaccine now so they are ready to protect themselves, their families and their communities as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dr. Lindsay Weaver, chief medical officer for the Indiana Department of Health said.

Despite the many messages assuring the safety of the vaccines, during a National Urban League event last week on Tuesday, December 8, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, acknowledged the history of government experimentation on communities of color, and why there would be some distrust within those communities surrounding acceptance of the vaccine.

“So, the first thing you might want to say to my African-American brothers and sisters is that the vaccine that you’re going to be taking was developed by an African American woman. And that is just a fact,” he said, referring to the vaccine that will be released by biotechnology company Moderna.

Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273, was created by Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, who along with her team at the National Institutes of Health, worked to develop the vaccine.

Corbett, 34, has a doctorate in microbiology and immunology from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill. She joined the NIH’s Vaccine Research Centre in 2014 as a postdoctoral fellow.

“I want to make it clear that the work that we have been doing for so long, I personally stand by it, essentially with all of my being,” said Corbett.

Corbett told media outlets when she started on Fauci’s team six years ago, she had no idea she would work on developing a vaccine. Her team managed to create a vaccine in less than a year during a pandemic which began in early January with reports of a respiratory outbreak in Wuhan, China.

Corbett was part of a group of scientists who met President Donald Trump in March. She said it was important as a Black scientist to be visible.

“I felt that it was important to do that because the level of visibility that it would have to younger scientists and also to people of color who have often worked behind the scenes and essentially [who have] done the dirty work for these large efforts toward a vaccine,” she said.

“I also understand that there are issues of lack of trustworthiness. I say it in that way because I understand the onus of gaining the public’s trust lies in the hands of people like me. From the vaccine development standpoint and in the institutions where I am employed to earn trust that has been stripped from people over the course of centuries.”

Many organizations in the state like the ACLU of Indiana, The Bail Project, Indiana Black Expo, Immigrant Welcome Center, Greater Indianapolis NAACP Branch 3053, Public Advocates in Community re-Entry, Inc., RecycleForce, and Indianapolis Urban League, on Monday, December 14, sent a letter to Governor Holcomb, offering recommendations for COVID-19 vaccine distribution to particularly vulnerable Hoosiers, including individuals who are incarcerated.

According to the letter, the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected certain vulnerable communities, with significantly higher rates of infection, serious illness, and death among people living in congregate care settings, those incarcerated in prisons, jails, and immigration detention, and—at a broader level—people in communities of color.

The letter states that Indiana’s vaccine-distribution plan cannot be considered fair or equitable if it does not take into account, and attempt to redress, the disproportionate impact the pandemic has had on these at-risk communities.

The organizations are requesting that decisions regarding which populations are prioritized be made via a transparent, evidence-based, and impartial process that includes input from these impacted communities.

“In Indiana alone, incarcerated individuals have a COVID-19 infection rate that is 83 percent higher than the state’s infection rate as a whole,” said Jane Henegar, executive director of the ACLU of Indiana.

“Individuals living in carceral settings have higher rates of disability and chronic health issues, and often lack adequate nutrition, health care, access to fresh air, and proper hygiene measures. Making vaccines available to incarcerated people is an important step towards containing COVID-19 inside and outside of these facilities and providing constitutionally mandated medical care.”