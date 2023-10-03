First time marathon runner hopes to raise awareness

Photo caption: Sarah Clay following the Bubble Run 5k

In just a few days, thousands of runners will gear up to run in the Bank of America Chicago Marathon. For one Geneva mom, this will be the race of a lifetime as she has never run in a marathon before. “I made a New Year’s resolution to run a 5K race once a month at the end of last year. That was the goal. As I was just about to throw in the towel and quit in February, a family member reached out on a whim asking if I would run for charity,” says Sarah Clay.

With little time to respond, she agreed to run for Strides for Peace, a non-profit that helps other community-based organizations with resources. “I can appreciate the work these organizations are doing because it is necessary and impactful,” says Sarah Clay.

Running in the race is important for her because she too has been impacted by gun violence. She lost some friends to gun violence, experienced the trauma of family members who were shot, and was the victim of an armed robbery as a 16-year-old who grew up in Chicago. “Kids should have access to community programs and events and should be able to live in safe communities. So, I’m honored to run for these organizations if it means their doors will remain open.”

A collection of Sarah Clay’s medals from completed races Sarah Clay following the Beer Run 5k

For this mom, wife and engineer, participating in this race is definitely not for the faint at heart. “It is mentally challenging and keeps you physically exhausted.” Sarah says she will cross that finish line no matter how long it takes her because in the end, it will be her personal best. Sarah says training for this race has proven that with much determination and strength – you can be successful.

To date, Sarah has run in a 5K every month and has already completed 9 races, the Night Nation Run, Shamrock Beer Run, Bubble Run, Summer Sizzle, She Runs the Fox, Cheers to New Year, Stans Donut, Miles for Migraines, Super Shuffle, etc.