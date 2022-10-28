First time in over two decades, Illinois voters to choose a new secretary of state

For the first time in nearly a quarter century, Illinois will have a new secretary of state.

The post became open after Jesse White announced he would not seek a seventh term in office.

Three candidates are vying for the position, including Republican Dan Brady, who has served 22 years in the Illinois House, Democrat Alexi Giannoulias, who served as Illinois treasurer, and Libertarian and former pro wrestler Jon Stewart.

If elected, Brady says his focus would be to utilize technology to increase access to DMV services and shorten lines at DMV facilities. Brady told The Center Square he would open more locations, including at community colleges and libraries.

“As secretary of state, you are the state librarian of approximately 5,000 libraries across the state of Illinois. Think of those facilities to have kiosk machines to be able to do renewal stickers,” Brady said.

Brady also said his experience with the agency’s budget will serve him well.

“Being part of the oversight of the budgetary process for the secretary of state’s office and the over $474 million dollar budget the secretary of state’s office has, gives me a unique experience with the operations of the office to be the next secretary of state,” Brady said.

Brady also pledged to prioritize driver’s education for young Illinoisans looking to get their driver’s licenses for the first time.

Giannoulias, who served as Illinois treasurer from 2007 to 2011 before a failed bid to win a Senate seat, did not respond to requests for an interview.

Stewart, who unsuccessfully ran for the Libertarian nomination for governor in 2018, also did not respond to requests for an interview.

White, who replaced former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, had endorsed Cook County Clerk Anna Valenica, but she was defeated in the primary.

The general election is Nov. 8.

