First TimberNook camp in Northwest Indiana hosted at Gabis Arboretum

TimberNook, founded in 2009 by pediatric occupational therapist Angela Hanscom, is now offering programming in Northwest Indiana. TimberNook summer day camp incorporates the fun and learning of a traditional camp experience with fewer transitions and increased opportunities for immersive sensory experiences. Groups of up to 20 children, ages 4-12, live out grand-scale adventures designed to let children lead the creative direction, which promotes problem solving, self-reliance, greater social-emotional learning, and use of fine and gross motor skills in the most motivational setting at the Gabis Arboretum.

“Children will explore the sensory aspects of nature, challenge their bodies and minds, and develop self-confidence,” said Erin Crews, provider/operator of TimberNook Northwest Indiana. “TimberNook programs provide large scale experiences, staging the environment to inspire. There is ample time and opportunity to practice true creativity free of adult direction, control, or frequent transitions under the watchful eyes of handpicked, caring camp counselors.”

Crews is a local pediatric occupational therapist who works in early intervention and school settings.

“As a parent and pediatric occupational therapist, I have observed how children’s lives have become intensely structured from extracurricular activities to the school day. Free time is limited and often spent sitting in front of electronics. Attention during academics is decreasing, kids are exhibiting unrulier behaviors during the school day, and child anxiety is on the rise. All children need the opportunity to explore their abilities and limitations without adults telling them what they can and cannot do. Given the opportunity they tend to demonstrate surprising levels of self-awareness, deeper levels of play, creativity and empathy, and challenge themselves more. TimberNook programs allow children this opportunity in a beautiful sensory-rich environment, which is why I am so excited to bring it to our region.”

TimberNook will occur during the following weeks:

June 7-11: Storybook: Dr. Seuss Adventures, Ages: 4-8, weekly fee $220

June 14-18: Sensory Adventures: Sensational Challenges, Ages: 7-12, weekly fee $325

June 21-25: Going Wild: A Week of Wild, Ages: 7-12, weekly fee $325

June 28-July 2: Friends in the Wild: Woodland Friends, Ages: 4-8, weekly fee $220

July 12-16: Extreme Art: Creative Cottages, Ages: 7-12, weekly fee $325

July 19-23: Wild and Whimsical, Ages 4-8, weekly fee $220

Registration opens on March 15. Registration and more information can be found at https://www.timbernook.com/provider/timbernook-northwest-indiana/

Gabis Arboretum

Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest serves as a living laboratory for education, research, conservation and engagement with the natural environment. Gabis Arboretum offers a wide variety of activities, events and classes for people of all ages and interests. With 300 acres of magnificent landscapes, education programs and community events, the arboretum has something for any interest. Gabis Arboretum holds an accreditation from ArbNet as a Level III accredited arboretum. To learn more about Gabis Arboretum at Purdue Northwest, visit pnw.edu/gabis-arboretum.

TimberNook

At the heart of TimberNook programming is the philosophy that children flourish when given the time and space to play in sensory-rich, experiential learning environments. Bringing exploration and nature together results in a truly unique way to reach children at a key point in their development. TimberNook programs offer the ultimate sensory experience for children, challenging the mind, body and the senses through meaningful outdoor play opportunities. Each experience is unique to the location, provider, and group of children, and includes free play in sensory-rich learning environments to further enhance play schemes. For more information about TimberNook, visit https://www.timbernook.com/