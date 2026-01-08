To celebrate National Bobblehead Day on January 7, The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee unveiled the first officially licensed, limited-edition “Saturday Night Live” Bobblehead Series.

The Bobblehead series features different characters from NBC’s Emmy-winning, late-night comedy show, which is currently in its 51st season. The special edition Bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of NBCUniversal.

The Bobbleheads, which will each be individually numbered to 2,026, are only available through the Museum’s online store. They are expected to ship in May, are $35 each for the individuals and $40-$50 for the dual Bobbleheads, plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

Broadcast on NBC “Live from New York” since October 11, 1975, “Saturday Night Live” was created by Lorne Michaels, who serves as the executive producer and showrunner. The show’s comedy sketches, which often parody contemporary American culture and politics, are performed by a large cast. Each episode is hosted by a celebrity guest, who delivers the opening monologue and performs in sketches with the cast, with featured performances by a musical guest.

Comedian George Carlin served as the first host of the show, then known as “NBC’s Saturday Night.”

And at just age 19, comedian and actor Eddie Murphy was brought onto SNL in 1980 as part of a revitalized cast, quickly becoming a standout. His memorable characters included Mr. Robinson, a parody of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood;” Buckwheat, an adult version of the “Our Gang” character and James Brown, a hilarious impression that became a recurring sketch.

Widely considered an American late-night institution, “Saturday Night Live” has been nominated for 305 Emmy Awards and won 82. SNL has aired nearly 1,000 episodes since its debut, making it one of the longest-running network programs in television history. The show celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2025 with a massive celebration, which also included a music-centered episode.

Over the years, SNL has developed some of its more popular sketches into feature-length films with varying degrees of commercial and critical success. “We’re thrilled to unveil the first officially licensed ‘Saturday Night Live’ Bobblehead Collection to celebrate National Bobblehead Day as the iconic show closes in on its 1,000th episode!,” the Museum’s co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said.

“Famous for its hilarious sketches and memorable characters, SNL has provided late-night comedic relief for generations. These Bobbleheads will be must-haves for longtime fans of SNL and many of the iconic sketches that we’ve turned into bobblehead form.”

Bobbleheads for Roseanne Roseannadanna, More Cowbell and The Ladies’ Man, played by Tim Meadows, who was once the longest-serving cast member on SNL, are available now.

Other upcoming Bobbleheads include a new Harlem Globetrotter Bobblehead Series celebrating the 100th Anniversary of the Globetrotters, which began this year, the Blue Man Group, innovative artist Frida Kahlo and Smokey the Bear, among many others.

For more information and to purchase the Bobbleheads, visit the online store at store.bobbleheadhall.com.