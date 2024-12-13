First look: New Illinois state flag designs unveiled

Voting will open in January for potential replacement flag

After a closely watched presidential election, Illinoisans will have another chance to cast a vote in a few weeks – this time, for a new state flag.

The Illinois Flag Commission this week released 10 potential new designs for the state flag after lawmakers moved in 2023 to explore replacing the current banner. The commission is planning on setting up a voting system to collect public input on the designs, which it will launch in January.

The online vote will be non-binding but will inform a report that the Illinois Flag Commission is set to release in the spring. After the commission delivers its final report – with a recommendation as to whether the state should adopt a new flag – the Illinois General Assembly will have the choice to adopt a new flag or keep the old one.

In addition to the new designs, voters will have the chance to instead vote on past flag designs, including the current flag and ceremonial flags designed for the state’s centennial celebration in 1918 and its sesquicentennial 50 years later.

The possible new flags come from a variety of designers, including born-and-raised Illinoisans, students and other young people, longtime residents and the great-grandchild of James McCartney – a Civil War veteran and past Illinois attorney general. There were over 5,000 entries.

The Illinois Flag Commission, which will make its recommendation to state lawmakers by April after collecting the results of the online vote, is made up of current and former lawmakers, representatives of state agencies and other advocates appointed by current state officials.

The commission will post updates about the process and a link to the online voting system on its web page.