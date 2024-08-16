First Lady of Gary, Crystal Melton host Inaugural Back To School Fest” at RailCats Stadium 

To kick off the 2024-25 school year, First Lady of Gary, Crystal Melton, husband, Mayor Eddie Melton and the City of Gary hosted their Inaugural “Back to School Fest” on Saturday, August 10, at Gary RailCats Stadium. The event was designed to provide resources for underprivileged children in the community.

“I am delighted to introduce the Back to School Fest to Gary,” stated First Lady of Gary Crystal Melton via press release. “This event is a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together and help our students kick off a successful academic year.”

According to Melton, the Back-to-School Fest was designed to equip students for the upcoming school year by offering a diverse range of free services and resources. The services and resources featured several giveaways which included:

FREE Haircuts: Students received free haircuts based on parental consent.

FREE Immunizations: Parents or guardians were allowed to bring their children’s current immunization records for on-site immunizations.

FREE Uniform Vouchers: Gary and Calumet Township students were eligible for uniform vouchers. Parents and guardians had to be present with identification.

FREE Giveaways: Students received backpacks, school supplies, sneakers, gift cards and more.

FREE Food: Concession stands inside the Gary RailCats stadium provided free food from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

FREE Resources: Parents and guardians participated in voter registration, explored after school programs, and more.

FREE Fun: Students were able to participate in games, nail painting, face painting, and listen to music.

FREE Transportation: The Gary Public Transportation Corporation (GPTC) offered free rides to the stadium for students and their parents/guardians who attended the Back-to-School Fest from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

“I want to ensure that every student and parent starts the new school year fully prepared,” stated First Lady Melton. “By centralizing resources for families, we’re making back-to-school preparation hassle-free for both parents and students. I would also like to thank our sponsors of this event. Without them, the Back-to-School Fest wouldn’t be possible. Their unwavering support ensures that our students have the resources they need to thrive.”

The City of Gary’s Back-to-School Fest was made possible by the generous support of sponsors such as the Geminus Corporation Indiana Department of Child Services Lake County, Comcast, Haywood and Fleming Associates, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Gary Public Transportation Corporation Northwest Indiana Health Disparities Council Puma and much more. Prior to the event, Melton announced resources and supplies were distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

“The Back-to-School Fest was a tremendous success,” said First Lady of Gary, Crystal Melton. “It was inspiring to see our community come together. The kids were excited and ready to get back into the classroom and into their studies. I’m thankful to our sponsors and volunteers who helped create this experience and make the day for our kids.”

“I am incredibly proud of my wife, Crystal, and all the volunteers and sponsors who made this event possible,” said Mayor Eddie Melton. “This event shows what we can achieve when we come together as one community to focus on what matters most.”