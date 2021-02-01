First Financial provides $40,000 to NWI Reinvestment Alliance for minority small businesses

First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) and its Foundation have established a new Minority Small Business Fund that will provide $40,000 to the Northwest Indiana Reinvestment Alliance (NWIRA) for distribution to small minority-owned businesses in Northwest Indiana.

“First Financial Bank has prioritized its support for minority small businesses, which are often undercapitalized and have a difficult time qualifying for traditional bank financing,” said Roddell McCullough, director of Community Development for First Financial Bank. “Providing funding through local economic development organizations such as NWIRA is reflective of the creative approach we’re using to help these businesses access working capital so they can grow and benefit their home communities.”

Funds will be distributed in the form of grants for small, minority-owned businesses with a limited number of employees. NWIRA will administer the grants and manage local distribution.

“The NWIRA Board of Directors is delighted for this collaboration with First Financial, through which we will be able to help make a difference with many of the businesses we serve, including businesses in NWIRA’s Diverse Women in Business Initiative,” said Jean Ishmon, executive director of NWIRA.

Overall, the First Financial Bank Minority Small Business Fund will distribute a total of $250,000 this year through local economic development organizations in Columbus, Ohio; Dayton; Indianapolis; Louisville; and Northwest Indiana. These organizations will in turn distribute to minority small businesses in their areas.

This newest initiative builds upon First Financial Bank’s record of lending to and supporting minority-owned businesses and businesses in emerging markets. First Financial is more than halfway toward the $1.7 billion goal in its 5-year Community Benefits Agreement from 2018, which focuses on lending and investments with minority clients and in minority census tracts. First Financial has also supported minority-owned businesses by increasing the diversity of its vendor outsourcing by more than 50 percent in the last two years.