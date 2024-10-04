First Financial Bank hosts food drive for local community 

Donations from 2023 food drive.

First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) will host a food drive in the Northwest Indiana area from October 7-25, accepting canned food and nonperishable boxed food in specially marked bins at its financial centers in Crown Point, Gary, Hobart, Hammond, Highland and Schererville. After the conclusion of the food drive, First Financial associates will choose local organizations to receive the food for distribution into the surrounding community.

“Addressing food insecurity in the neighborhoods we serve is an inspiring goal for us, building on our commitment to help our clients and communities thrive,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial Bank. “Our drives in previous years have always brought so much fun while lifting our neighbors and communities, and everyone on our team is looking forward to filling those bins to the top again this year.”

Last year, First Financial Bank associates and volunteers donated over 6,600 food items throughout its four states of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

Supporting local residents is key to First Financial’s proudly local approach as friends, leaders and neighbors. Earlier this year, First Financial entered into a new $2.4 billion, five-year Community Benefits Agreement with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and related partner organizations, establishing goals for lending and investments to low- and moderate-income (LMI) clients and census tracts. In 2023, First Financial and the First Financial Foundation provided more than $4.2 million and over 14,800 volunteer hours in community support, with associates also pledging over $800,000 in its United Way giving campaign.