First Financial Bank gives over $3.5 Million to local communities

First Financial Bank (Nasdaq: FFBC) and its associates responded to a difficult year in 2020 by finding resourceful ways to help communities served by the bank, ultimately giving over $3.5 million in financial contributions and more than 8,900 hours of volunteer service.

“We are proud to be making a positive difference in our communities, especially in light of the struggles we all shared last year,” said Roddell McCullough, director of Community Development for First Financial Bank. “Our strategic intent is to be woven into the communities we serve. In 2020 and continuing into this year, we are working to understand the needs of our clients and communities so we can offer financial resources to help make lives better.”

While First Financial’s associates were generous with their time in the community last year, volunteering required a different approach because of COVID-19, the need for social distancing, and limitations on available in-person volunteer opportunities. They often adjusted by switching to virtual volunteering, which allowed them to help organizations outside of their immediate neighborhoods, and in other parts of the First Financial Bank footprint of Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois.

