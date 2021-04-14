First-Ever $1 Million Lotto Jackpot 1 Win

Lotto Game Improvements Brings More Winners, Better Odds

An additional draw during Saturday evening’s Lotto game made a million dollar dream come true for an Illinois Lottery player. A Lotto ticket purchased at the BP gas station, at 10 E. Northbrook Dr., in Dwight, won the $1 million Lotto Millions Jackpot 1 on Saturday, April 10.

This million dollar win marks a momentous occasion, as it’s the first-ever millionaire made from the additional draws recently added to the Lotto game.

From Tuesday, March 30, every ticket purchased for each Lotto draw is automatically entered into two subsequent draws, giving players the chance to win two additional prizes of $1 million. These game improvements have now made one Dixon resident a million dollars richer.

Mohammad Latif is the owner of the BP gas station that sold this winning ticket and has been selling Illinois Lottery tickets for the past 30 years. Latif has met lots of lottery-loving players along the way.

“Selling lottery keeps the customers coming back and we get to know them, lots of regular customers coming in everyday,” said Latif. “I hope someone from this town of Dixon wins and wish they can keep it local.”

The winner has yet to come forward and claim their jackpot prize. The Illinois Lottery urges the player to sign the back of their ticket and keep it in a safe place. Guidelines to claim prizes can be found on the Illinois Lottery website.

Lotto is an Illinois-only game that is played three times a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday, giving players multiple chances to win multi-million dollar jackpots. From March 30, game improvements to Lotto include two additional million dollar draws and a reduction in the numbers that players can choose from 52 to 50, improving the odds and experience for players across all prize tiers.

For more information or to buy tickets online, visit illinoislottery.com or download the Illinois Lottery app on your smartphone.