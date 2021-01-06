First Black appointed to Board of Directors of Wells Enterprises, Inc.

Gwendolyn Hatten Butler to Bring Financial Expertise and Diversity

Wells Enterprises, Inc. announced recently the appointment of Gwendolyn Hatten Butler, President and Chief Investment Officer of Capri Investment Group, to its board of directors. The board met Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 to elect Hatten Butler. Hatten Butler will be the second female board member and the first African American woman on the board.

“We are pleased to welcome Gwendolyn to our board of directors, as she brings decades of experience in financial planning and analysis that are vital to our future operations and strategy,” said Mike Wells, President and CEO of Wells Enterprises. “2020 has been a year of change and growth for Wells. Her counsel and expertise will help us build upon our continued success and bring valuable, diverse perspectives to our board for years to come.”

Hatten Butler has more than 35 years of experience in a broad range of equity, debt and structured finance transactions, and has served as Executive Director of UBS Global Asset Management and Managing Director of Bear Stearns & Co. She is the past President of the Board of Directors of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and a current member of the Economic Club of Chicago and The Chicago Network. Hatten Butler holds a Master of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University and a Bachelor of Arts in Economics degree from the University of Michigan.

“I am honored to join Wells Enterprises’ board of directors,” said Hatten Butler. “I look forward to collaborating with the current members, bringing my voice and point of view to the table and being a part of the organization’s continued success and future growth.”

Wells’ board also consists of Chair, Lanse Crane, former CEO and Chairman of Crane & Company; Mike Wells, President & CEO of Wells Enterprises; Doug Wells, former COO of Wells Enterprises; Keith Alm, former president of Hallmark International; Gary Wells, former CEO of Wells Enterprises; Greg Wells, former Wells Enterprises executive; Deb Boyda, CEO of Isobar; and Jeremy Pinkerman, CFO of Wells Enterprises.

Founded in 1913, Wells Enterprises, Inc. is the largest privately held, family-owned ice cream manufacturer in the United States. Wells produces more than 200 million gallons of ice cream per year and distributes products in all 50 states. Wells manufactures its signature brand Blue Bunny®, the iconic Bomb Pop®, Blue Ribbon Classics® and Halo Top®.