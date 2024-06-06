First Baptist celebrates 116 years

One of Gary’s oldest religious institutions, First Baptist Church, is marking its 116th anniversary with a three-day revival taking place June 5th -7th. The spiritual festivities continue with a special program during morning worship service on June 9th followed by a banquet later that afternoon. The planning committee is inviting past and present members and the community at-large to attend the various worship experiences.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to celebrate the rich history of First Baptist Church,” said planning committee member Aurelia Weaver. “It is a beautiful way to pass our legacy on to the next generation while bringing souls to Christ.”

All worship services will take place at First Baptist Church, which is located at 626 W. 21st Avenue in Gary.

The schedule is as follows (devotion begins at 5:30 p.m):

Wednesday, June 5 at 6:00 p.m. – Rev. Dexter Harris of Flourish Church, Gary, Indiana

Thursday, June 6 at 6:00 p.m. – Rev. Michael Watson, Tree of Life Missionary Baptist Church, Gary, Indiana

Friday, June 7 at 6:00 p.m. Scholar, Speaker and Innovative Strategist Dr. Ricky Allmon of Chicago, Illinois

On Sunday, June 9th during the morning worship service at 10:00 a.m., the guest speaker will be Rev. John Smith of Olivet Baptist Church in Chicago.

Special tribute will be paid to members who are 90 or more, recent graduates, and those who have been members for 50 or more years.

The 116th anniversary celebration will conclude with a banquet at the Lake Etta Banquet Center with entertainment provided by Billy Foster Trio. Donations are $50.

For more information about the schedule of events, ad book, banquet tickets or general information, call the church office at 219-883-3216 or send an email to [email protected]

Revival services will also be streamed live via the church’s Facebook page. For more information about the 116th Anniversary activities, call the church at 219-883-3216