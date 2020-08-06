Firefighters remove Black Lives Matter banner from truck

Removal highlights racist past

By Patrick Forrest

The Chicago Fire Department announced Sunday that it has launched an investigation into someone inside a firetruck who removed a Black Lives Matter banner along a curving Kenwood road next to Lake Shore Drive.

The alleged removal was witnessed by Dr. Adele Cobbs, who posted about the incident on the local neighborhood blog, next door. Cobbs, of East Hyde Park, wrote that she saw a fire truck traveling north on Cornell Drive to East 47th St. when the truck suddenly stopped and two white men took down a Black Lives Matter banner.

“They literally obstructed traffic to do this,” Cobbs wrote. “Unbelievable! They are paid to serve our community and this is what they think about Black lives.”

CFD spokesperson Larry Langford said the department is aware of the allegations and has promised discipline for anyone found to have participated in the removal.

“The CFD strives to serve every neighborhood with equal response and concern. We have no tolerance for any conduct that demeans any of our residents and visitors, all of whom we have taken a sworn oath to serve. I assure you we will rapidly get to the bottom of this and if found to be accurate, discipline and corrective action will be swift and just,” Langford’s statement read.

A group of retired Black Chicago firefighters voiced concern following the announcement of an investigation on Tuesday, issuing multiple demands to their former department.

They demanded the crew that worked on that truck Saturday be removed from the Department and not allowed to subject the community to “this same behavior and pattern of biased, opinionated, prejudiced, and hostile actions.”

“Racism equates to poor service. If this is what we’ve got servicing us in our community, we’re not sure that our people are being respected and served correctly,” retired Captain Ezra McCann said. “We think these men here need to be lifted out of our community, and maybe they need to go somewhere where they won’t have to come in contact with Black people.”

The truck in the alleged incident was engine number 15, which comes out of Station 45 in Bronzeville. This would not mark the first allegation of racism in connection to the station at 46th Street and Cottage Grove.

More than 30 years ago, firefighter James McNally showed up for his shift at Station 45 in blackface to protest an affirmative action policy, later becoming president of the city firefighters’ union.

Also the department had racism in hiring practices allegations lodged against it and was forced to hire 111 Black applicants who passed the 1995 entrance exam. Nearly 6,000 applicants were awarded $30 million in damages, candidates who took and passed the test, but were not hired.

Langford, who was also the department spokesperson in 2011 following the case, said there is a zero-tolerance policy for harassment in the Fire Department and attempted to issue reassurance that those who were hired into the department would be treated fairly.

“We could write a few books about what we have experienced as racism in this town as city workers,” McCann said.