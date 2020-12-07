Finding your voice after transitioning from the military

By Wanda “Sistah Soldier” Petty, President & CEO

Leaving the military was one of the scariest ventures of my lifetime. After being in a unique culture for 21 years, then preparing to return to a world that I felt I no longer knew seemed frightening. I had become a different person, acquired the military’s language and a new mentality along with other habits. The road ahead appeared long and endless.

Before exiting, I created a plan, which utilized the skills I learned as an Army recruiter, and blended it with my passion.

I still felt as if I were a kid trying to figure out what I wanted to be when I grew up. The more homes I sold, the more I began to notice a real joy and purpose calling me forth. Whether there was a transaction or not, I could see the transformation in my clients’ lives. I began to wonder how I could do more of that?

Many clients were afraid of the home buying process and its ups and downs, because the process is like a roller coaster ride. I related it to my experience at Walter Reed while assigned to the Wounded Warrior Battalion.

After being a realtor for three years, I started noticing a change in my ways of being. Although I interacted with others who were not necessarily from the same culture, we had a lot in common. We liked interesting things, art, nature, traveling, music, and great conversation. There was a common ground.

I became comfortable sharing my experiences and the journey of my being in the military. The more I mingled, the more comfortable I became, becoming more of me. It wasn’t as terrifying anymore.

I wanted to say more, do more, and share so others could let their guards down about this thing we call “transition” and the freedom surrounding it. There’s no better feeling than speaking your truth and not worrying about the wrath (if any) that would follow.

Most of the time, being punished is an illusion because in the military we weren’t allowed to voice our genuine opinion as infinitely as we desired. But things are different as a civilian. I wrote a monthly newsletter for interested clients, past clients and possible prospects.

What I found was they wanted to hear what I had to say and looked forward to the newsletter every month. Some say it was a therapeutic read. Who would have thought that the journey I’m traveling today as a freelance writer and executive producer would begin with crafting a simple newsletter?

As I reflect, several milestones happened in the evolution of God’s plan.

I had to accept that I could create a new experience for my future; I started being more of me and less of what I had conformed to be. I recognized that behind my voice, there’s power! I could also invest in others’ lives that I wouldn’t usually have the opportunity to impact if I weren’t using media.

Things were happening naturally, without much contrast. Opportunities were present and made it easier for me to yield and lean into what was forming before my very eyes.

I said all of this to say: the transition may not look in its entirety the way you envisioned. You may have traveled some winding roads to arrive where you are today, but there’s more. More to be grateful for, more of your talents awaiting to be shared with the world. More people just like you who need to know they’re not alone.

Have you considered a career or have any interest in having a career in media? Perhaps you’re a writer, or you enjoy filming videos, or maybe want to create a podcast. These are only a few examples of how you can share your voice and begin your transformation journey.

At SHE VOICES, She Serves, She Matters we stand firm behind mentoring women veterans and encouraging her to share her voice, because we’re familiar with the process. If you’d like to learn more, visit [www.shevoices.com], and let’s start your journey of healing, sharing, and transformation of leadership skills. You never know where it could take you!

Sistah Soldier is an inspirational leader who helps veterans, women, and minorities step into God’s call for their lives using their creative skills. She’s the CEO, host, and executive producer of SHE VET iNSPIRES Television Show and the executive recruiter for SHE MediaTech™.