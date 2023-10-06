Finally! Chicago Bears snap 14-game losing streak with a 40-20 victory over Washington

Photo caption: Chicago Bears Logo (credit: Pinterest)

After losing 14 straight games since last season, the Chicago Bears defeated Washington 40-20, on Thursday, October 5, on the road.

The Bears bounced back on Thursday night after suffering a tough loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday at home.

In the first quarter, the Bears scored on their opening drive thanks to quarterback Justin Fields 58-yard completion to wide receiver DJ Moore.

According to the Chicago Bears, it was was the longest reception of Moore’s tenure in a Bears uniform and fifth-longest of his career. Fields found Moore for a 20-yard touchdown pass to cap off the six-play 75-yard, opening drive.

This marked Moore’s third straight game with a touchdown reception. The last time Moore logged scores in three consecutive games was in Weeks 15-17 of the 2022 season while in Carolina, according to the Bears.

After scoring their first TD, Fields found Moore again in the second quarter on a pass play of 10 plus yards. It was Moore’s second touchdown of the game and 25th of his career. Moore recorded 126 receiving yards in the first quarter, a career high passing his previous first quarter mark of 76 yards from a Week 3 outing at Houston in 2021.

To close out the game, Moore scored his third touchdown of the night on a 56-yard pass from Fields in the fourth quarter. Moore has recorded five touchdowns in the last three games, the most in any three-game stretch in his career.

Final Score: Chicago 40, Washington 20

With the win, the Bears improved to 1-4 on the season. Starting Sunday, the Bears will have a mini bye week and return home next week to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, October 15, in a division match-up. Game time 12 p.m.

Chicago Crusader Player of The Game:

Bears wide receiver Dj Moore finished the game with eight catches for 230 yards and three touchdowns.