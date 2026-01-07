Final Hearing Set in Lester Owens Wrongful Conviction Case

A Cook County judge is expected to decide Wednesday whether Lester Owens, who has spent more than 14 years in prison for a 2007 Woodlawn shooting, will be granted a new trial in a case that advocates say highlights longstanding concerns about coerced witness testimony and wrongful convictions in Chicago.

The decision is expected to follow a final-stage evidentiary hearing scheduled for Wednesday, January 7, 2026, at the Cook County Courthouse, 2650 South California Avenue, Room 404. The Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression plans to hold a brief press conference at 9:15 a.m. ahead of the hearing, with a public report to follow after court proceedings conclude.

Owens is described by advocates as a survivor of wrongful conviction involving CPD detectives accused of coercive tactics and wrongful-conviction misconduct, Brian P. Forberg and Kevin Eberle. Supporters allege the detectives engaged in a pattern and practice of pressuring witnesses into giving false testimony. Advocates further compare the alleged pattern of conduct involving Forberg, Eberle, and their former partner John Foster to prior eras of CPD misconduct. They have also raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest involving familial relationships with members of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

In 2025, advocates say Forberg attempted to contact one of the witnesses who was set to testify at a previous hearing in September. Since that contact, the witness has not responded to calls from Owens’ legal counsel.

According to organizers, there are 41 known survivors connected to cases involving Forberg, Eberle, and Foster, with 27 active cases and 13 others still awaiting review. Despite these allegations, all three officers remain on the police force. Community members are demanding accountability and disciplinary action.

Owens was convicted in connection with a 2007 shooting based, advocates say, solely on coerced witness testimony. A man who later identified himself as the actual shooter has submitted an affidavit admitting guilt and stating that Owens was not present at the scene.

“Chicago is the number one capital in the United States of wrongful convictions and the number one city with overturned wrongful convictions,” said Jasmine Smith, co-chair of the Chicago Alliance and a loved one of Lester Owens. “And there is this whole web of judges, State’s Attorneys, and special prosecutors who are in cahoots with each other to cover up these cases of wrongful conviction and police torture. We won’t stand for it, and we’re going to keep fighting until all our loved ones are free.”

Behind the case

Lester Owens is currently serving a 24-year sentence for two counts of aggravated battery with a firearm stemming from a 2007 shooting in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

On the night of July 13, 2007, Owens was recording music with his manager and producer at Head Knockaz Studio near 35th Street and Paulina Street when a shooting occurred at 7321 S. Greenwood Ave.

Two people, Willis Overstreet and Shanice Thompson, were shot. According to affidavits and testimony cited by advocates, masked individuals exited a gold SUV and opened fire on a group standing outside. Witnesses initially said they could not identify the shooters.

Despite this, detectives continued investigating Owens. Multiple witnesses later testified—under circumstances they have since challenged—that Owens was the shooter. Several have since recanted, stating they were pressured or threatened with criminal charges if they did not cooperate.

Owens was convicted in 2010 following a bench trial and sentenced to 24 years at 85 percent. He was 17 years old at the time of his arrest.

In a 2016 affidavit, Jerome Garret identified himself and others as the shooters and stated Owens was not involved. Garret said fear of prosecution initially prevented him from coming forward.

Owens’ alibi places him at a recording studio at the time of the shooting, supported by his manager and producer. He has now served more than 14 years in prison. He is represented by attorney Geneva Penson and supported by Jasmine Smith and other advocates.

The Campaign to Free Incarcerated Survivors of Torture (CFIST), a campaign of the Chicago Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression, is calling on prosecutors to vacate convictions in cases involving alleged patterns of coercion and on Governor J.B. Pritzker to pardon survivors of wrongful conviction whose cases have been deemed credible by the Torture Inquiry and Relief Commission.

