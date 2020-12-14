Fighting Illini fall 81-78 to Missouri, in “Braggin’ Rights Game”

Joseph G. Phillips, Sports Editor

The Chicago Crusader Newspaper

The sixth ranked Fighting Illini fell to 4-2 on the season after losing 81-78 to the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, December 12, on the road.

The game was featured on ESPNU on Saturday night, as the two teams battled it out for “state line braggin’ rights” for the 2020-21 season.

The Fighting Illini was led by the hot shooting of junior guard Ayo Dosunmu, who scored 15 of his game-high 36 points in the first half. Despite Dosunmu’s strong shooting night from the field, the Tigers managed to build a 49-41 halftime lead.

In the second half, the Fighting Illini had no answer for Missouri’s fastbreak play, as the Tigers outscored Illinois 20-14 in fastbreak points. The Tigers also took advantage of the Fighting Illini at the charity stripe, making 26 of 31 free throws in a tightly officiated game.

The Tigers defense also held freshman guard Adam Miller to a season low two points after scoring a freshman record 28 points in the team’s season opener.

According to U of I Athletics, the Illini had trouble at the free-throw line, making only 17-of-28 in the game and missing 9-of-17 in the first half. Misses from the charity stripe plagued the Fighting Illini in a game where the Tigers shot 84 percent.

“We were just flat,” said Coach Brad Underwood about his team’s performance. “There was no life to anything that we did.”

Final Score: Missouri 81, Illinois 78

Dru Smith scored a team high 18 points for the Tigers, and teammate Xavier Pinson added 17. Four Tigers scored in double figures in Saturday night’s win.

Illinois center Kofi Cockburn finished second in scoring with 19 points, and freshman point guard Andre Curbelo added 14 points and four assists in the loss.

Chicago Crusader Players of the Game:

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, scored a career high 36 points on 13 of 20 shooting in a loss.

Dru Smith, Missouri, scored a team high 18 points in the victory.