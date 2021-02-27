Fighting Illini earn 94-63 blowout victory over Minnesota

By Joseph Phillips, Crusader Sports Editor

Now ranked fifth in the nation, the Fighting Illini improved to 16-5 on the season with a 94-63 blowout victory over the University of Minnesota on Saturday, February 20, at home.

The Fighting Illini outscored the Golden Gophers 48-33 at halftime and 46-30 to close out the game. Guard Ayo Dosunmu posted his second triple-double of the season.

“It’s great,” said Dosunmu, via the Illini Inquirer.com. “You can’t defend it.

We have so many weapons. When everyone is clicking on all cylinders offensively and defensively, it’s very hard for the opposing team to try to defend us, I wouldn’t even lie. I say that in a humble way, but today was one of those nights where Jake was getting to the line and making threes, Trent was making threes, (Adam Miller) made threes, Giorgi gave us tremendous energy, Kofi does what he does best.

When you have so many weapons, (Andre Curbelo) got in the lane, it’s hard to really stop us because you can’t really key in on one person.”

During Saturday’s match-up against the Golden Gophers, Dosunmu posted a triple-double of 19 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds in the win.

Dosunmu also received help from big man Kofi Cockburn, who added 22 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes of action. Cockburn and National Player of The Year candidate, Dosunmu, combined for 41 points during the contest.

Final Score: Illinois 94, Minnesota 63.

With the victory, the Fighting Illini have a seven-game winning streak in the Big Ten conference.

Chicago Crusader Players of the Game:

Ayo Dosunmu, Illinois, finished with 19 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds for his second triple-double of the season.

Center Kofi Cockburn, Illinois, led all scorers with a game-high 22 points.