FIGHTING FROM WITHIN AND WITHOUT African Americans and the Labor Movement

African Americans continued fighting for labor protections and rights within and outside the union. Richard G. Womack, former assistant to American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organization President John Sweeney, explained: “There is discrimination because if you look at the heads of most of our unions, it’s still white males basically running things. Now… we’re gaining entrance into a lot of these positions within these unions, there’s no question about that; we’re making inroads, but… it’s been a battle… all along.”[11] Art collector Paul Jones remembered the labor unions in his town and how African Americans joined in response to the poor working conditions in the mines and the lack of benefits for the family in case of a miner’s death. He recounted the segregation of the unions: “I joined the union, used to go into the unions, which were very interesting in those days. They go into one hall the blacks were sitting on one side, the whites were sitting on the other. They’d have a white president and black vice president. They’d have a black assistant secretary, and a white secretary, a white treasurer, and a black assistant [treasurer]. And that was the beginning of it. It was interesting.”[12] Still, as early as the 1950s, African Americans began penetrating management positions within labor unions, including Reverend Addie Wyatt (1924-2012). She described becoming the first African American woman elected international vice president of a major labor union, the Amalgamated Meat Cutters Union, in 1954: “I was still working within the local context, but it was at an international convention [of the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen of North America, AFL-CIO] that I attended… And the [United Packinghouse Workers of America] union had a very difficult situation in that some of our members from the South had walked out of the union because they were forced to respond in a just way to the black field representative… The report that I gave, I, never knew at that time how valuable it was and how hot it was… when I moved for the adoption of the report, the unanimous group voted. And therefore, this group got up and walked out of the convention. And it was the way that we read it… that was moving to many of our leaders and our members. And so I was appointed… to serve as an international representative for the union… I not only had my plant to negotiate for, but I had up to as many as thirty other plants to negotiate for.”[13]

This discrimination fueled the black trade unionist movement which, as Reverend Willie T. Barrow (1924 – 2015) explained, African Americans were fighting for basic accommodations: “The major labor issue was workers and getting adequately paid, and getting vacation time and hiring women.”[14] This did not curb the violent resistance, though. Radio host Bev Smith spoke passionately about the work of her father and how it was often fraught with danger: “My father was one of the organizers of the black union here in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Local 11 [International Hod Carriers’ Building and Common Laborers’ Union of America Local 11]. The rules and everything were written on the paper on the table in my kitchen. And my father was asked to go testify before Robert Kennedy in Washington, D.C. when he was the attorney general, about corruption in the predominantly white construction union. And my father got on the train here in Pittsburgh at the Pennsylvania Station, and he went into Washington, D.C., and there were some hoodlums waiting for him. They beat him. They beat him terribly. I can close my eyes and see my father. And they told him he was not to go near Robert Kennedy, and they put him back on the train. My father came home, he changed his clothes. My mother [Isabelle Jones Sloan] mended his wounds. Two of… my uncles, Uncle George [George Sloan] and Uncle Ernie [Ernest Sloan], got their guns, and my father went back to Washington, D.C. He could not testify before Robert Kennedy, because the hearing was over. But he had a private meeting with Robert Kennedy.”[15]