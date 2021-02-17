Fifth-Third bank donation benefits the community cancer research foundation

Thanks to a generous donation from Fifth-Third Bank, more patients and their caregivers will have access to much needed cancer programs and services closer to home. A $25,000 contribution check has been presented to Don Fesko, board president, and Marie Macke, service line administrator, Oncology Services, on behalf of the Community Cancer Research Foundation.

“Thank you to Fifth-Third Bank, our community partner who is helping to ensure that no one takes their cancer journey alone,” Fesko said. “I am grateful for your unwavering support year after year.”

Fifth Third Bank has been contributing to the Community Cancer Research Foundation since 2013.

“The donation will be used to further the mission of the Community Cancer Research Foundation and Cancer Resource Centre by offsetting the costs of federally funded clinical trials, educational symposiums and navigational services,” Macke said.

The Community Cancer Research Foundation works to bring the latest advances in detection, diagnosis, treatment, education and prevention of cancer to area patients. Through the Foundation’s efforts, residents have access to clinical research trials from around the world close to home in their own neighborhood.

The Foundation sponsors research trials at three hospitals of the Community Healthcare System: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Part of the healthcare system, the Foundation helps support the area’s largest cancer treatment and research programs offering access through the Clinical Trials Support Unit (CTSU) and pharmaceutical studies.

The Community Cancer Research Foundation has been making a difference for cancer patients for more than 20 years. Through trials sponsored by the Foundation, local patients have been among the first to benefit from treatments that have helped to improve survival and are less invasive.

A support program of the Foundation, the Cancer Resource Centre is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of cancer care in Northwest Indiana and the south Chicago suburbs. Since first opening its doors in 2003, the Cancer Resource Centre has offered all of its services free of charge to all who enter, including those receiving care from medical treatment facilities other than the hospitals of Community Healthcare System. The Centre is funded from donations and grants, in-kind donations and volunteer support.

Individuals may check out books, view videotapes and other educational material within the library or conduct internet searches to obtain research concerning diagnosis, treatment and general information. Groups gather to share experiences in social and professionally-led groups for support. Classes and programs are offered to help individuals connect in their experiences and to promote emotional wellbeing. A vital part of the Centre’s outreach efforts, classes, programs and groups have moved to online virtual formats to help keep cancer patients safe while accessing services throughout the pandemic.

For more information about the Community Cancer Research Foundation, visit www.myccrf.com.