FFHC, BSICS Host Father-led Food Distribution

Local fathers will distribute meat, produce, and canned foods to residents in the community.

Fathers, Families, and Healthy Communities (FHHC) and Betty Shabazz International Charter Schools (BSICS) in partnership with the Greater Chicago Food Depository (GCFD) is organizing a food drive on December 18, from 10 a.m. – 2p.m. at Betty Shabazz International Charter Schools, located at 7823 S. Ellis, Chicago, IL 60619. More than 200 families in need of food will receive chicken, fresh produce, canned fruit, and applesauce. These items will be given away on a FIRST-COME-FIRST-SERCVED basis.

Betty Shabazz International Charter Schools (BSICS) opened 20 years ago committed to providing a safe, nurturing, academically-stimulating, and culturally-relevant education for students on Chicago’s South Side. Today, the network of elementary charter schools includes Betty Shabazz Academy and Barbara A. Sizemore Academy.

Fathers Families and Healthy Communities confront racism, poverty, and policy that limit relationships between non-custodial Black fathers and their children. Through training, collaborative partnerships, and advocacy based on a theory of change that promotes the embedding of promising practices, scalable strategies, and sustainable efforts, FFHC seeks to create new pathways for men to connect with their children, families, and community

The Greater Chicago Food Depository is part of a united community effort working to bring food, dignity and hope to our Cook County neighbors. The organization acts as the hub for a network of more than 700 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and other programs. These programs provide food where it’s most needed.

This is the second father-led food giveaway that BSICS and FFHC has hosted this year. Supporters of the father-led giveaway can donate to www.bsics.org .