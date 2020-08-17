FFHC and BSICS Host Father-led Food Giveaway

Local fathers distribute food to those in need

BSICS fathers, in partnership with Fathers, Families, and Healthy Communities (FFHC), Top Box Foods, and Wellcare is hosting a food drive on Aug. 20 from 1-3 p.m. at Barbara Sizemore Academy. Low-income fathers and families will receive among other healthy food products, free fresh produce. These groceries will be passed out first-come, first-serve. FFHC and BSICS are committed to serving and building their communities through caring and engaging fathers.

Betty Shabazz International Charter Schools (BSICS) opened 20 years ago committed to providing a safe, nurturing, academically stimulating, and culturally-relevant education for students on Chicago’s South Side. Today, the network of elementary charter schools includes Betty Shabazz Academy in Greater Grand Crossing and Barbara A. Sizemore Academy in Englewood.

Fathers Families and Healthy Communities confront racism, poverty, and policy that limit relationships between non-custodial Black fathers and their children. Through training, collaborative partnerships, and advocacy based on a theory of change that promotes the embedding of promising practices, scalable strategies, and sustainable efforts, FFHC seeks to create new pathways for men to connect with their children, their families, and their communities.

Top Box Foods is a non-profit community-based organization that focuses its work in food desserts to increase access to healthy and affordable food with the help of neighborhood partners, volunteers, and corporate sponsors.

BSICS has hosted three food drives this summer. Location: Barbara Sizemore Academy, 6547 S. Stewart. Time: from 1 p.m.-3 p.m.

Supporters of the father-led giveaway can donate to www.bsics.org and www.ffhc.org.