Festival aims to open doors in Hollywood with HBCU first LOOK Film Festival Nov 10 – 12th

The inaugural HBCU First LOOK Film Festival will be held Friday, November 10 through Sunday, November 12 in Washington, D.C. at Howard University’s Armour J. Blackburn University Center. The three-day festival, founded by Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting CEO Sheila Eldridge, will bring together HBCU students from across the country to experience screenings from both established and emerging filmmakers, empowering panel sessions featuring award-winning industry professionals and skills-development and educational workshops.

WHAT: The HBCU First LOOK Film Festival’s mission is to elevate the stories of Black filmmakers while building a pipeline of talent in the film, television, and broadcast industries from historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The three-day festival is presented by AARP, Thurgood Marshall College Fund, Café Mocha Network, and Howard University Television + Film Department. The impressive list of Hollywood partners include Netfix, ESPN, Paramount, Urban One, Paramount+ and HBCUgo.tv who will help fulfill the festival’s mission of producing a series of engaging industry panels, masterclasses, talk back sessions, screenings, and networking.

More than just a film festival thanks to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, students will gain hands-on experience and essential tools needed to stand out in the competitive field of film and entertainment with sessions from its Visiting Artists Series that includes a conversation with two-time Academy Award®-winning costume designer Ruth E. Carter (“Black Panther”) and casting director Kim Taylor-Coleman (“BlacKkKlansman”).

Festival highlights are below. For a full schedule of sessions and screenings visit: www.hbcufirstlook.com.

WHEN:

Friday, November 10, 2023

11:45 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

TV One Presents: Conversation with Urban One Founder and Chairperson Cathy Hughes and HBCU First LOOK Film Festival Founder Sheila Eldridge. Hosted by Loni Love, seven HBCU First LOOK Film finalists will be announced with the winner receiving a $5,000 grand prize.

3:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Screening & Talk Back – Presented by Paramount+

Director Damian Marciano

Paramount+ presents the untold story of the most legendary lawman in the Old West. Lawmen: Bass Reeves follows the journey of Reeves (portrayed by David Oyelowo) and his rise from enslavement to law enforcement as the first Black U.S. Deputy Marshals west of the Mississippi. Lawmen: Bass Reeves is an all-new, standalone anthology series and future iterations will follow other iconic lawmen and outlaws who have impacted history.

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Reception, Screening & Talk Back – Media coverage – RSVP Required

HBCU First LOOK Opening Night at the Movies – Presented by Netflix kicks off with ‘Rustin’ Screening & Talk Back at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture (NMAAHC). Produced by former President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, ‘Rustin’ is the story of Bayard Rustin, one of the greatest activists and organizers of the 60s who challenged authority, never apologizing for who he was and what he believed!

Saturday, November 11, 2023

10:00-11:30 a.m.

Info Session: Academy Gold Talent Development and Inclusion Programs – An inside look into programs and fellowships focused on early and mid-career film industry opportunities and how to apply as a university student.

Workshop: Crafting a Dynamic Resume for Success in the Film Industry

An exclusive workshop led by the Academy’s Niti Shah, where students will learn how to build a dynamic resume aimed to help set them on the path to success in the competitive world of film and entertainment.

12:15 –1:30 p.m.

Luncheon – “My HBCU JOY” Cafe Mocha radio and filmmakers luncheon hosted by actress and comedienne Loni Love with two-time Academy Award®-Winner Ruth E. Carter, honoree and keynote speaker (Hampton alumna).

1:45 – 2:15 p.m.

“Set It Off” – Join us for a Masterclass in the Director’s Chair with actress and director Terri J. Vaughn.

3:30 – 4:45 p.m.

Join the Academy’s Visiting Artists Series for an intimate conversation on craft and culture with two-time Academy Award®-winner and costume designer Ruth E. Carter (“Black Panther”) and renowned casting director Kim Taylor-Coleman (“BlacKkKlansman”). Carter and Taylor-Coleman are both governors of the Academy. Moderator: Tim Gordon, film executive and film critic

7:00 – 8:30 p.m.

HBCU First LOOK Closing Night at the Movies – ESPN Presents “The Crossover: 50 years of Hip Hop and Sports” E60 sports. Talk Back with producer Julian Gooden, and “Get UP DC Morning” WUSA9 anchor Wisdom Martin with spoken word Ghanaian rapper ‘Roggieraw’ Bowie State University alum

WHERE:

Armour J. Blackburn University Center, Howard University, 2400 6th Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20059

HBCU First LOOK Film Festival supporters include Howard University Television (WHUT), HBCUGO.TV, Howard University Radio Network, HBCU SiriusXM Channel 142, Café Mocha Radio., Howard University Television + Film, Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and L.A.I. Communications. Special tour sponsorship support includes Save A Girl Save A World/Speak UP! (Robert Wood Johnson Foundation grantee), CTFK (Campaign For Tobacco Free Kids) and Black Doctor.org.

About Miles Ahead Entertainment & Broadcasting: Miles Ahead Entertainment (MAE) is a woman-and minority-owned, MDOT/WOSB certified, global multicultural agency specializing in strategic planning, social media marketing and virtual events, talent acquisition management, concierge sponsorship engagement. Subsidiary Miles Ahead Broadcasting has produced award winning broadcast television and audio productions Café Mocha Radio & TV and Salute Her Awards. MAE’s principal, Sheila Eldridge, is a Howard University, Cathy Hughes School of Communications graduate and has been recognized with NAACP Image Awards, Women In Media Gracie Awards, Telly Award and Living Legends Foundation “Entrepreneur” Award, to name a few.