Fertile Ground: community casting call this weekend – July 22-23

Don’t forget to RSVP and join us this weekend at the Fertile Ground: Community Casting Call, a FREE event with information on joining the volunteer cast of Fertile Ground, a community performance presented by Deeply Rooted Productions and Blacks in Green.

Attend ONE of the following Fertile Ground Volunteer Casting Information Sessions to learn more:

Saturday, July 22, 2023

5:00 – 7:00 PM

Sunday, July 23, 2023

3:00 – 5:00 PM

Location:

Mayfair Arts Center

8701 South Bennett Avenue

Chicago, IL, 60617

At the session, you will learn more about joining the volunteer cast of Fertile Ground, a Story Bridge Performance created from YOUR experiences and YOUR stories and performed by YOU, told through spoken word, dance, and song.

The performance of Fertile Ground, co-presented by Deeply Rooted and Blacks in Green, is August 12 at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts.

Please help us spread the word and share this email and flyer with your networks!

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER TO ATTEND