Ferguson Cops Block Activists From Painting Mike Brown Mural

Police officers are catching hell on Twitter after a video posted Saturday (August 8) on the social media platform purported to show them preventing people from painting a Michael Brown mural in Ferguson, Missouri.

Sunday (August 9) marked the sixth anniversary of the former Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson gunning down the unarmed Black teen.

“Ferguson police pull up the tape as people attempt to paint a mural at the Mike Brown Memorial,” the caption to the video stated.

“Picking tape up off the street considerably faster than they picked up Michael’s dead body,” said a comment from Tim Lewison.

The video had many others shaking their head because the cops in the video are Black.

About 100 people gathered for a memorial service for Brown on Sunday to mark the anniversary, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Some photos from the 6th anniversary of Michael Brown shooting and protests in Ferguson https://t.co/YiZ1vpsA0h via @stltoday pix by @ChrisKohley and @PDPJ pic.twitter.com/JNCYo7xHR5 — David Carson (@PDPJ) August 9, 2020

Brown,18, was fatally shot on Aug. 8, 2014, during an altercation with the police. His body was left in the street for four hours. A grand jury in 2014 elected not to indict Wilson.

In July, St. Louis County prosecuting attorney Wesley Bell said that his office could not find concrete evidence to charge Wilson with manslaughter after a reexamination into the case.

