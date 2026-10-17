FEMA Offers Indiana Homeowners Tips and Assistance to Reduce Future Storm Damage

As Hoosiers recover from the August 2026 storms and flooding, FEMA is encouraging homeowners to strengthen their properties and explore additional disaster mitigation assistance.

As communities across Indiana continue recovering from the severe storms and flooding that struck in August 2026, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is urging homeowners to take preventive measures to protect their properties against future disasters.

According to FEMA Fact Sheet 024, released in October 2026, disaster mitigation involves making improvements to homes and buildings that reduce the potential loss of life and property during severe weather events.

FEMA reports that, on average, every dollar invested in mitigation can save approximately six dollars in future disaster losses.

Additional FEMA Assistance May Be Available

Indiana homeowners who applied for FEMA disaster assistance following the August storms may qualify for additional funding to make specific improvements designed to prevent future damage.

Eligible applicants whose Home Repair Assistance awards include mitigation funding will receive a follow-up letter explaining the approved improvements after receiving their initial award notification.

However, FEMA emphasizes that mitigation assistance is limited and applies only to qualifying home components that existed and were functioning before the disaster.

Protecting Homes Against Future Flooding

Flooding remains a major concern for homeowners across Northwest Indiana and other affected communities.

FEMA recommends several preventive measures to reduce the likelihood of future flood damage.

Homeowners should review their insurance policies to ensure they have adequate protection. Standard homeowners insurance typically does not cover flood damage, making separate flood insurance an important consideration.

Residents are also encouraged to elevate heating and cooling equipment, electrical systems and other utilities above potential flood levels.

Other recommended improvements include sealing foundation cracks, installing sump pumps with battery backups and adding sewer backflow prevention valves.

Proper landscaping can also help direct rainwater away from a home’s foundation, reducing the risk of water entering basements and other vulnerable areas.

Strengthening Homes Against High Winds

In addition to flooding, FEMA advises homeowners to prepare for strong winds and flying debris that can damage roofs, windows and doors.

Installing storm shutters, impact-resistant windows or protective window film can help reduce damage from airborne debris.

Homeowners may also consider reinforcing roof structures with specialized connectors designed to resist the powerful uplift forces created by high winds.

Garage doors and double-entry doors should also be inspected and strengthened where necessary.

FEMA recommends trimming hazardous tree branches, securing outdoor furniture and properly anchoring fuel tanks and other objects that could become dangerous projectiles during storms.

Special Requirements for Severely Damaged Homes

Homeowners whose properties sustained major flood damage may face additional rebuilding requirements.

Under National Flood Insurance Program regulations, a structure located in a designated high-risk flood area may be classified as substantially damaged if the cost of restoring it to its pre-disaster condition equals or exceeds 50 percent of its pre-disaster market value.

Some communities enforce stricter standards.

When a home is determined to be substantially damaged, additional floodplain construction requirements may apply.

FEMA advises residents to consult local building officials before beginning major repairs or structural modifications to determine whether permits, elevation improvements or other measures are required.

For assistance understanding the substantial damage assessment process, homeowners can contact FEMA’s Substantial Damage Property Assistance Line at 833-495-9888, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The assistance line provides guidance, but local governments remain responsible for making official substantial damage determinations.

FEMA Encourages Residents to Seek Guidance

Homeowners who need assistance identifying ways to reduce future disaster risks can contact a FEMA mitigation specialist by emailing [email protected].

Additional information about flood insurance and floodplain protection is available at FloodSmart.gov or by calling the National Flood Insurance Program at 877-336-2627.

Residents can also visit Ready.gov for disaster preparedness information and resources.

FEMA reminds disaster survivors that they have the right to receive assistance without discrimination. Anyone who believes they have experienced discrimination during the disaster assistance process can contact FEMA at [email protected] or call 800-621-3362.

As Indiana continues rebuilding from the August storms, FEMA emphasizes that recovery is not simply about repairing existing damage, but also preparing homes and communities to better withstand future disasters.

Source: FEMA Fact Sheet 024 — Mitigation for Homeowners, October 2026.