FEMA is still hiring for the Illinois Disaster Recovery Team

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has an immediate need to employ residents to work as temporary local hires to assist with disaster response and recovery efforts. Local hire employees are local residents who aid in the recovery of their community and help their community in the recovery process.

FEMA encourages you to apply for this exciting opportunity! Currently we are hiring for the following local hire positions. Job Announcements will begin to expire as soon as on Nov. 15, 2023, so apply soon! To learn more about the types of positions and their roles in FEMA, please visit FEMA Cadres.



Chicago/Regional Office

• Voluntary Agency Liaison Specialist – USAJOBS – Job Announcement



Springfield

• Logistic Specialist – USAJOBS – Job Announcement



Morton Grove

• Interagency Recovery Coordination Community Design Expert Specialist – USAJOBS – Job Announcement



Most temporary local hires are employed through a streamlined hiring process. A local hire’s term of employment is up to 120 days, though it may be extended in 120-day increments. Visit the links above for additional information, including job responsibilities and compensation.



FEMA is an equal opportunity employer. Salaries are comparable to local pay rates.



Conditions of Employment:

You must be a U.S. citizen to be considered for this position.

You must successfully pass a background investigation.

Selective Service registration is required for males born after Dec. 31, 1959.

Review job announcements for additional conditions of employment.

To see other FEMA career postings, visit fema.gov/careers.

For additional information about the disaster recovery operation in Illinois, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4728.