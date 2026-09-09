FEMA Help: What to Expect and What to Do Next

Hoosiers recovering from the August storms and flooding in Indiana’s 21 designated counties may be eligible for FEMA’s help with serious needs, paying for a temporary place to live, home repairs and other needs not covered by insurance.

First, file a claim with your insurance company. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by another source. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance.

FEMA cannot duplicate benefits for losses covered by another source. If your policy does not cover all your disaster expenses, you may be eligible for federal assistance. Apply with FEMA . You can apply from anywhere, anytime on DisasterAssistance.gov . If you have difficulty or can’t access the site, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

. You can apply from anywhere, anytime on . If you have difficulty or can’t access the site, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. Respond to your inspector . Within ten days of applying, you may be contacted by an inspector to schedule an appointment at the address where damage was reported. The inspector’s phone number may be from out of state or show up on caller ID as “unavailable.” Be sure to answer or call back so your application can move forward. Learn more about the inspection process at FEMA.gov .

. Within ten days of applying, you may be contacted by an inspector to schedule an appointment at the address where damage was reported. The inspector’s phone number may be from out of state or show up on caller ID as “unavailable.” Be sure to answer or call back so your application can move forward. Learn more about the inspection process at . Read your FEMA letter. Typically, within 10 days of your inspection, you will receive a letter explaining FEMA’s decision. Read it carefully. The letter will include the amount of money FEMA may provide and information on the appropriate use of that money. It will also explain your application status and advise what you need to do to appeal if you disagree with the decision.

Hoosiers do not need to visit FEMA in person to get help. The fastest and easiest way to apply is online or by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service

Create an Online Account and Submit Documents

If you’ve already applied and need to submit documents or additional information to FEMA, create an account at DisasterAssistance.gov .

On the main DisasterAssistance.gov page, click Check Status. Click continue to go to Login.gov . Click Create an Account. If you already have a Login.gov account, click Sign In. Login.gov will confirm that you want to link your account to DisasterAssistance.gov . Click Agree and continue. You now have an account! Click Home to go back to the DisasterAssistance.gov homepage.

Once you’re logged in, select Review on your application then look in the Your Next Steps section. Select More Info for a list of documents needed to move your case forward. Select the Status tab then Upload Center and follow the prompts to upload documents to your file. To learn more, visit our DisasterAssistance.gov: A Guide for Survivors .

You also have the option to mail documents to FEMA National Processing Service Center, P.O. Box 10055, Hyattsville MD 20782-7055.

When to Visit a Center

If you can’t apply online or by phone or you need in-person help submitting documents, visit one of the open centers in your area. Find locations and hours online at on.in.gov/August2026Disaster . Learn more about the disaster operation in Indiana by visiting www.fema.gov/disaster/4933 .

###

FEMA’s mission is helping people before, during and after disasters.