FEMA Disaster Assistance Tops $92 Million for Indiana Households

October 25 deadline approaches for residents affected by August storms and flooding

By Crusader Staff

Indiana residents recovering from the August storms and flooding have received more than $92.1 million in FEMA Individual Assistance, according to a September 18 disaster recovery update. More than 22,600 households have received assistance, while over $11.6 million has been paid to National Flood Insurance Program policyholders.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is reminding homeowners and renters with disaster-related losses that the deadline to apply for assistance is October 25, 2026. Residents in one of Indiana’s 21 designated counties may be eligible if they suffered uninsured damage to their primary residence, personal property losses or other emergency needs connected to the August storms and flooding.

Residents can apply for assistance in three ways: online through DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling FEMA at 800-621-3362, or by visiting an in-person one-stop shop. FEMA says in-person assistance remains available for residents who need help completing the application process.

Applicants Have the Right to Appeal

Residents who have already applied for assistance should carefully review the FEMA determination letter they receive by mail or email. The letter explains the status of the application and what steps may be necessary if additional information is needed.

Applicants who disagree with FEMA’s decision or with the amount of assistance awarded may submit an appeal along with supporting documentation. Appeals must be submitted within 60 days from the date of the FEMA letter.

Rental Assistance May Be Available

FEMA Rental Assistance may help survivors whose homes are unsafe to occupy because of disaster damage. Assistance can be used toward monthly rent and may also include a security deposit for temporary housing.

According to FEMA, an initial rental assistance award may cover up to two months of rent. Residents who continue to have temporary housing needs may be eligible for additional assistance.

FEMA Warns About Duplication of Benefits

Federal law generally prevents FEMA from paying for the same disaster-related expense that has already been covered by another organization or government program. This can include money received for home repairs, rent or other emergency expenses.

However, FEMA notes that residents who exhaust assistance from another source and still have unmet disaster-related needs may remain eligible for help. FEMA encourages survivors to apply so their individual circumstances can be reviewed.

Additional Help Available Through Indiana 211

Residents looking for additional recovery resources can contact Indiana 211 by dialing 211 or 866-211-9966. Available community resources may include clothing, furniture, food, pet supplies, health care, financial assistance and post-disaster cleanup services, including help with debris removal from private property.

For FEMA assistance or questions, residents may call 800-621-3362. Additional information about Indiana’s August 2026 disaster recovery efforts is available through the Indiana Department of Homeland Security and FEMA’s disaster recovery resources.

Application Deadline: October 25, 2026