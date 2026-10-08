FEMA brings storm recovery assistance directly to Gary residents

Gary and Northwest Indiana residents still recovering from the destructive August storms can meet face-to-face with federal and state representatives this week as the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Indiana Department of Homeland Security continue efforts to connect disaster survivors with financial and other assistance.

The State of Indiana One-Stop Shop is open through Friday, October 2, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Central Time at the Lloyd McBride Building, United Steelworkers Local 1014, 1301 Texas St. in Gary. The center brings FEMA, state agencies and other recovery resources together at one location so residents can receive help navigating programs and applications.

The assistance follows the severe weather that struck Northwest Indiana beginning August 11. The storm system brought extreme straight-line winds, tornadoes, heavy rain and flash flooding across Indiana. More than 300,000 power outages were reported statewide at the peak of the disaster, with most occurring in Lake and Porter counties, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

FEMA has said homeowners and renters with uninsured or underinsured storm-related losses may qualify for Individual Assistance. Lake, LaPorte, Porter and Pulaski counties are among the Indiana counties approved for the program.

As of September 27, FEMA had approved or allocated approximately $117.3 million in Individual Assistance to Indiana storm survivors, with more than 28,500 applications approved. Another $15.4 million had been paid to National Flood Insurance Program policyholders as of September 25.

Assistance can cover more than structural damage to a house. Depending on eligibility and individual circumstances, FEMA funds may help pay for temporary housing, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related expenses not covered by insurance or another source.

Mold is among the concerns FEMA officials are emphasizing for residents whose homes were flooded or suffered water damage. FEMA says assistance may be available for eligible mold remediation expenses. Residents whose homes are unsafe because of disaster-related damage also may qualify for rental assistance or temporary living elsewhere.

FEMA is also urging applicants to answer telephone calls and respond to text messages after submitting applications. An inspector may contact an applicant to arrange an inspection of the damaged property. Because inspectors may call from an out-of-state number or one appearing as unavailable, residents should answer or return the call. Failure to make contact can prevent FEMA from continuing to process an application.

Residents who have already received a FEMA determination letter should read it carefully before assuming they have been denied assistance. The letter explains the status of the application and may identify documents or other information FEMA still needs.

Applicants who disagree with FEMA’s determination generally have 60 days from the date of the determination letter to appeal and provide supporting documentation.

The Gary One-Stop Shop provides an opportunity for residents to ask questions about those decisions and the appeals process in person. State services available through One-Stop Shops also include housing support, insurance guidance, public health information, assistance replacing certain records and help with the State Disaster Relief Fund. Federal services include FEMA Individual Assistance support and information from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

Indiana officials also say low-income residents and veterans affected by the disaster may qualify for free legal assistance through Indiana Legal Services for issues including FEMA appeals, insurance claim denials, landlord and tenant disputes and home-repair scams.

The deadline to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance for the August disaster is October 25, 2026. Residents may apply at DisasterAssistance.gov, call FEMA at 800-621-3362, or seek assistance in person at the Gary One-Stop Shop.