FEMA assistance tops $304 million for Cook County

Federal assistance to Cook County residents affected by the June 29 – July 2 severe storms and flooding has topped $304 million. This amount includes FEMA grants of more than $235 million in Individual and Households grants for rental assistance, repair and replacement funding, and other needs grants that help replace personal property and provide storage and childcare payments. Complementing the FEMA grants is more than $69 million in Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans for homeowners and businesses.

Here is a snapshot of the FEMA disaster assistance as of October 19:

More than $235.3 million was approved for financial and direct services to eligible survivors who had uninsured or under-insured necessary needs and expenses triggered by the disaster. Of that amount, $200.9 million was for housing assistance. This includes: Funds for temporary housing, such as rental assistance or hotel costs for survivors who cannot live in their homes because of too much damage caused by the summer flooding; Funds for repair of an owner-occupied home that will make the home safe, secure and habitable; Funds to assist with moving and storage of household goods or needed personal property; Financial assistance to assist homeowners in cleaning and sanitizing minimally damaged homes;

The remaining funds were disbursed as:

Medical or dental costs attributable to the disaster. Assistance for child care, limited to eight weeks.



As of Oct.18, the U.S. Small Business Administration had awarded $64.8 million in low interest disaster loans to homeowners whose homes suffered more extensive and costly damage than could be covered by a FEMA grant. SBA also awarded more than $4.2 million in disaster loans to help businesses get back on their feet.

Survivors should receive the help for which they are eligible. If you have not yet contacted FEMA, be sure to apply for assistance by Oct. 30:

Go online to DisasterAssistance.gov. Use the FEMA mobile app. Call the disaster assistance Helpline at 800-621-3362. Multilingual operators are available. If you use video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service. Visit a Disaster Recovery Center. The centers serve as one-stop shops for survivors who need one-on-one help. Survivors can visit any center for assistance. To find center locations and current hours, visit FEMA.gov/DRC.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. Reasonable accommodations, including translation and American Sign Language interpreters via Video Relay Service will be available to ensure effective communication with applicants with limited English proficiency, disabilities and access and functional needs. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay).