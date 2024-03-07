For one night only, see poet, performer and MacArthur Fellow Reginald Dwayne Betts in “Felon: An American Washi Tale.”

Presented by Illinois Humanities and the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts at the University of Chicago, 915 E. 60th St.

This is a solo performance by Reginald Dwayne Betts that explores the experiences, memories, and consequences of incarceration through poetry, storytelling, and the art of Japanese paper-making.

With set design by Japanese paper artist Kyoko Ibe, and directed by Elise Thoron, this story of violence, love, and fatherhood challenges us to peer out from the shadow of mass incarceration and imagine what else is possible.

Tickets include a post-show conversation with Betts hosted by Damon Williams and Daniel Kisslinger of AirGo and a book signing and reception.

The performance is Friday, March 15, at 7:00 p.m.; Tickets: $15; $5 for students, seniors, and children under 12.

If cost is a barrier to access, visit [email protected]. for a free ticket.