Federal SNAP cuts deepen hunger concerns across Illinois

More than 400,000 Illinois residents have dropped from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program since sweeping federal changes to the nation’s largest food assistance program were approved last year, raising concerns about growing hunger among children, working families and vulnerable residents.

The decline represents about a 21.5 percent reduction in Illinois SNAP participation, according to the Save Our SNAP Coalition. More than 100,000 children are among those no longer receiving benefits, while expanded federal work requirements have caused another 100,000 Illinoisans to lose assistance, the coalition said.

The changes stem from H.R. 1, the massive federal tax and spending law signed by President Donald Trump in July 2025.

Expanded work requirements generally require affected adults to work, volunteer or participate in an approved employment or training program for at least 80 hours per month unless they qualify for an exemption.

“As federal policies put SNAP and families across the country at risk, Hunger Action Month is a time for Illinoisans to join the movement to protect this lifeline safety net program and make sure every Illinoisan has access to the food they need,” said Nolan Downey, spokesperson for the Save Our SNAP Coalition.

“We cannot allow these federal changes to push more Illinois families into hunger.”

Nearly 1.5 million Illinoisans continue to rely on SNAP, including working parents, older adults, veterans, people with disabilities and families whose earnings are not enough to cover rising food, housing and utility expenses.

The impact could become even greater.

For the first time in SNAP’s history, states could eventually be required to shoulder a portion of benefit costs traditionally funded by the federal government. Illinois could face hundreds of millions of dollars in additional annual expenses beginning in October 2028.

Advocates say SNAP reductions also hurt neighborhood economies because benefits are spent at supermarkets, independent grocery stores and other local retailers.

For Black communities in Chicago and across Illinois, reductions in food assistance come as many households already face economic disparities and limited access to affordable, nutritious food. Advocates fear declining SNAP participation could place additional pressure on families, neighborhood grocers and community food organizations.

Food banks and pantries are already experiencing increased demand, according to the coalition. But charitable organizations cannot replace a federal program serving nearly 1.5 million Illinois residents. Historically, advocates say, SNAP provides nine meals for every one provided by food banks and pantries.

“Illinois cannot control every decision being made in Washington, but we can control how we respond here at home,” Downey said.

“This Hunger Action Month, we have an opportunity to bring communities, advocates and leaders together to make sure families have a voice in the decisions that affect them.”

During September’s Hunger Action Month, the Save Our SNAP Coalition is urging residents to contact members of Congress and state lawmakers, share their experiences with SNAP and help connect people who have lost benefits with resources that may restore their eligibility.

Coalition leaders say the stakes extend beyond government spending.

With hundreds of thousands fewer Illinois residents receiving food assistance, they warn the consequences will increasingly be felt at kitchen tables, neighborhood grocery stores and food pantries across the state.