FCC awards Legacy Foundation $125,000 for affordable internet program

Legacy Foundation, the community foundation for Lake County, Indiana, has received $125,000 from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for the Affordable Connectivity Program. The Foundation applied for the FCC Affordable Connectivity Outreach Program to address internet accessibility in northern Lake County.

The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) offers eligible low-income households a $30 per month discount on high-speed internet service. Participating families can also get a one-time discount of up to $100 for a laptop, tablet, or desktop computer with a co-payment of more than $10 but less than $50.

“Legacy Foundation is honored to receive funding to assist households in applying for ACP. We believe all Lake County residents should have access to reliable, high-speed internet, and we encourage anyone who may qualify for the program to sign up for these discounts,” said Legacy Foundation President and CEO, Kelly Anoe.

Over 61,000 Lake County households qualify for the program, and currently less than 40% are registered for the discount program. Households are eligible if they meet at least one of the following criteria:

Your income is 200% or less than the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

You or your child/dependent participate in certain government assistance programs such as SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, or other programs.

You or anyone in your household already receives a Lifeline benefit.

You may also qualify through a participating provider’s existing low-income program.

Legacy Foundation will assist residents with the enrollment process by signing up interested households at community events from July 2023 – June 2025. With a team of dedicated volunteers and community-based organizations, the program will provide educational materials to low-income families on how to gain access to internet connection and devices for their homes.

“We are excited to partner with local organizations in an effort to increase digital inclusion and community awareness of the resources that are available to them,” said Donna Catalano, Legacy Foundation Outreach and Engagement Manager.

To learn more about ACP enrollment contact Donna Catalano at [email protected] or 219-736-1880, or visit www.getinternet.gov.