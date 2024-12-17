FBI investigates hanging death



According to People magazine, the FBI is now investigating the death of a 39-year-old Black man found hanging in an abandoned house in Alabama after a local sheriff’s office ruled the incident a suicide. Leigh Richardson, the wife of Dennoriss Richardson, whose body was discovered on September 28, said she doesn’t believe her husband died by suicide as determined by the Colbert County Sheriff’s Office. According to the report, Dennoriss, a father of five, didn’t leave a note and had no known connection to the home where his body was found, Leigh said. “This was made to look like a suicide,” the wife. “It’s not a suicide.” She also believes her husband’s death has something to do with a lawsuit the couple filed against the Sheffield Police Department earlier this year alleging harassment and misconduct.