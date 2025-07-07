Faux freedoms and Independence Day

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The birthdate of the United States is given as July 4, 1776, known as Independence Day. That is when the Declaration of Independence was signed and the American colonies officially became the United States of America.

A lot has happened since that time, and the United States has prospered, but not without challenges. For example, it is thought that one of the reasons the country has done so well on the global stage is connected with slavery. Basically, the United States was able to take advantage of 246 years of free labor courtesy of the slave trade.

Let’s face it: the United States would have a very different global profile if Black people had not provided 246 years of free labor to the Colonists. Of course, it wasn’t done voluntarily, and it had mixed consequences, which has led us to where we are today – a nation of extreme diversity on the verge of collapse.

The United States of America would be a totally different place without the African American presence and the application of slavery. Unfortunately, this has resulted in some dire consequences for our country, and one of the most extreme is the schism between diverse citizens that has resulted.

Let’s face it: the United States had a good thing going. One of the newest countries on the planet, it started out with a verve and vigor. In spite of the wild success that the founding fathers enjoyed, there was a lot of strife. The country was literally split in two as the result of machinations by different groups of people. This led to the Civil War.

Ultimately, the United States has built its being on the notion of white supremacy! That is the “god” of America. Everything that went into the foundation of this country was done with the idea of world domination by the United States. Today, the country seems to be on the verge of losing its status due to the mishandling and disassembling of the United States by the current president, Donald Trump, and his band of contemporary “robber barons.” The playbook appears to be that of taking money out of the hands of the poor and placing it directly into the hands of obscenely wealthy Americans. Whether they know it or not, this reset will generate changes that we cannot foresee at this time.

Essentially, there are a whole lot of Americans who would like to see a large number of people disappear, as evidenced by the “immigrant” initiative. Moreover, this group seems to be unable to think clearly; they appear to be beholden lock, stock, and barrel to the current president, Donald J. Trump. Their shortsightedness comes with extreme deficits that have resulted in an administration laden with people who seem ill-prepared for their jobs and a constituent body that seems to be highly befuddled. They don’t appear to understand that diversity is a good thing; the various skill sets that diverse constituencies possess is a bonus to the country.

Considering the foregoing, 2025 promises to be a very eventful year for the United States. Depending upon how the current skirmish between MAGA-ites and “regular people” turn out, we stand to lose our democracy, and with it, many of the freedoms that were previously enjoyed. In the meantime, African Americans, in particular, have a trump card to play…the 4th of July (Independence Day) holiday can retain its previous status as a holiday, but the emphasis can be shifted regarding the role of Juneteenth!

The 4th of July holiday, therefore, can eventually help us morph into an understanding of how we were hoodwinked so long by “faux freedoms” of the white supremacist hierarchy in America that we didn’t even know that we had been freed! We are currently at a turning point, and the outcomes will ultimately depend upon how effective opposition is to the current misguided actions of the Trump regime. Most importantly, the outcomes will almost certainly be determined by how African Americans react; we represent the ultimate balance that can help save America. Aluta continua.