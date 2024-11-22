Father Pfleger to distribute 1,000 Turkeys and serve 2,100 Free Meals for the Holidays

In a continued effort to spread holiday cheer, Father Michael Pfleger will distribute 1,000 turkeys on Saturday, November 23, at 12 p.m. at St. Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Place. This event marks the beginning of a season of giving that includes providing 2,100 free hot meals on Tuesday, December 10, at JB Market & Bakery.

Last Saturday, November 16, St. Sabina hosted its annual winter coat giveaway, where a diverse crowd wrapped around the church, patiently waiting for their turn. Attendees repeatedly expressed gratitude, offering heartfelt “thank you’s” and “God bless you’s.”

Attorney Amy Witherite, of Witherite Law Office/1-800-Truck-Wreck, sponsored the coat giveaway for the second consecutive year. She also organized a “Wheel of Witherite” game for attendees and was thrilled to see individuals, including families and children, select coats, hats, and gloves. These items were neatly organized by size and gender across multiple tables in McMahon Hall, with over a dozen volunteers assisting in the selection process.

“We are thrilled to do this,” Witherite told the Chicago Crusader. “I can’t wait to come back next year and help Father Pfleger with another coat giveaway.” She added that her firm also sponsored St. Sabina’s back-to-school event last summer and plans to support the Christmas meal giveaway on December 10.

The Christmas meal distribution will take place at JB Market & Bakery, located at 79th and Racine, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Meals will include baked chicken, green beans, mashed potatoes, and dessert.

Expressing his gratitude for Witherite’s generosity, Father Pfleger said, “I am grateful for Amy Witherite and her law firm for sponsoring the 1,200 coat giveaway. What a blessing it is to be a blessing to others. Next Saturday, we will distribute 1,000 turkeys, and on December 10, we’ll provide 2,100 free hot meals,” he said, radiating joy.

John Meyer, co-owner of JB Market & Bakery, echoed the enthusiasm for the upcoming meal giveaway. “We are looking forward to December’s free, hot meal event. My staff and I are excited to prepare and serve 2,100 dinners,” he told the Chicago Crusader.

The season of giving also included an event on Wednesday, November 20, when Father Pfleger distributed 700 meal packages of Manny’s Restaurant corned beef, bread, and mustard at 78th Place and Throop Streets. Each package contains enough food to feed a family of four.

This holiday season, Father Pfleger and his team at St. Sabina continue their mission of compassion, uplifting the community through acts of kindness and service.