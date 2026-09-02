Father Pfleger returns “crazier, on steroids”

After seven Sundays away from his parish following a fifth sexual abuse allegation, Father Michael Pfleger entered the St. Sabina Church sanctuary, blew kisses to his cheering congregation and promised he was back and “crazier, on steroids.” Pfleger vowed to continue his mission of serving the Black community and others, including people he said have been neglected and abused by President Donald Trump.

Pfleger spoke about the response to his July 5 sermon, “America,” during which he washed the feet of 10 people representing groups he said Trump has disparaged or targeted through his administration’s policies. They included Venezuelans, Haitians, Africans, an elderly person, a Black man and a white woman. Pfleger said the service generated an unprecedented number of hateful calls and emails.

Father Michael Pfleger delivers his first Sunday sermon after returning to St. Sabina Church on August 30, 2026, following seven Sundays away from the parish. (Photo by Chinta Strausberg)

Six days later, Cardinal Blase Cupich asked him to step away from St. Sabina after another allegation of sexual abuse was filed against him.

Pfleger recalled that when the first of several allegations was made, he was asked whether he wanted to settle and pay money.

“No,” he said. “All I have is my name.”

It is a name, Pfleger said, that his enemies continue trying to destroy.

Recounting threats he said he receives daily and weekly, including threats to burn down the church, Pfleger said he is not afraid and will not be deterred from serving the people as he promised God when he was ordained May 14, 1975.

On August 28, Pfleger led his first peace march since being removed from ministry and reinstated by Cupich on August 24. He distributed small African flags and dedicated the march to the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Emmett Till. King delivered his “I Have a Dream” speech on August 28, 1963, and Till was abducted on August 28, 1955.

St. Sabina peacemakers walked through the Auburn Gresham community, carrying the flags in remembrance of King’s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom and Till’s racially motivated murder in Money, Mississippi.

Continuing the message of inclusion from his July 5 service, Pfleger was joined on the march by Jewish, Muslim and Christian participants, including a member of the Nation of Islam. He said that regardless of religion, the foundation is the same. Though the events occurred eight years apart, Pfleger said Till’s murder and King’s leadership helped propel the civil rights movement.

Khalelah Dionne Muhammad carries a portrait of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during St. Sabina Church’s August 28 peace march through Auburn Gresham. (Photo by Chinta Strausberg)

Father Pfleger returns “crazier, on steroids”

The two events are at the core of Pfleger’s commitment to civil rights.

Pfleger was 17 when, while riding his bicycle in Marquette Park, he encountered a crowd of white residents cursing King and throwing rocks at the civil rights leader during an August 5, 1966, open-housing march. He never forgot seeing King struck by a rock and continue peacefully while calling for equal housing for Black residents. Pfleger said witnessing the attack by people he thought he knew, including neighbors, helped ignite his social justice activism and his desire to become a priest.

Before beginning the peace march, Pfleger told supporters about Till, the 14-year-old Chicago boy who traveled to Mississippi to visit his great-uncle, Moses Wright, and was abducted and murdered by two white men.

Before Till left for Mississippi, his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, warned him about the unwritten racial rules of the Jim Crow South, including that he was not to talk to white women or look at them too long. Till-Mobley told this reporter in an earlier exclusive interview that when she asked whether he understood and he answered yes, she believed he would obey her and be safe.

Father Michael Pfleger gestures toward the sanctuary’s

illuminated image of Jesus while preaching at St. Sabina Church on August

30, 2026. (Photo by Chinta Strausberg)

Till arrived in Money, Mississippi, on August 21, 1955. On August 24, he visited Bryant’s Grocery and Meat Market, owned by Roy Bryant and his wife, Carolyn Bryant, to buy candy. Till was accused of whistling at Carolyn Bryant. His mother, however, said her son had a speech impediment after surviving polio as a child and questioned whether he could whistle.

Three days after the store encounter, Roy Bryant and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, went to Wright’s home and demanded “the boy from Chicago.” They abducted, tortured and killed Till. His mutilated body, weighted with a 75-pound cotton-gin fan tied around his neck with barbed wire, was recovered from the Tallahatchie River.

Against the advice of others, Till-Mobley held an open-casket funeral so the public could see what had been done to her son. “I wanted America to see the ugly face of racism,” she later said.

The initial public viewing began September 2, 1955, at A.A. Rayner Funeral Home, 4141 S. Cottage Grove Ave. Till’s body was later taken to Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ, 4021 S. State St., where thousands came to pay their respects. He was buried September 6, 1955, at Burr Oak Cemetery in Alsip.

Till’s mother never received justice for her son’s murder. An all-white, all-male jury acquitted Bryant and Milam after deliberating for about an hour. Protected from retrial by double jeopardy, the men later admitted to the killing in a story published by Look magazine, which paid them $4,000. Black customers boycotted Bryant’s store, and even some former white supporters turned against the men.

With Till’s story setting the stage, Pfleger told the youth peace marchers, “We’re marching for Dr. King and Emmett Till.”

He recalled that eight years after Till’s murder, King stood before about 250,000 people at the Lincoln Memorial and spoke of the Emancipation Proclamation, signed by President Abraham Lincoln a century earlier. King said the nation had failed to fulfill its promise of equality and described Black Americans as holding a check marked “insufficient funds.”

King’s speech took its historic turn when gospel singer Mahalia Jackson called out, “Tell them about the dream, Martin.” Setting aside his prepared text, King spoke of a nation where his children would be judged by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin and where Black and white children could join hands as brothers and sisters.

King’s march, speech and dream are among the reasons Pfleger said he works to advance King’s unfinished social justice agenda.

“Sixty-three years ago today was Dr. King’s March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, and 63 years later, we are still fighting for jobs and freedom,” Pfleger told marchers.

Pfleger criticized Trump’s efforts to tighten mail-in voting rules and a recent U.S. Supreme Court order that allowed parts of the president’s election executive order to proceed while legal challenges continue. The order permits the Department of Homeland Security to compile and distribute state lists of confirmed voting-age citizens. A related U.S. Postal Service rule requiring states to provide mail-ballot recipient lists and use unique

ballot-envelope identifiers was temporarily blocked by a federal judge August 28.

Pfleger also denounced the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Louisiana v. Callais. The ruling struck down a Louisiana congressional map that created a second majority-Black district, finding it to be an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. The ruling did not invalidate Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, but voting-rights advocates say it significantly weakened a major safeguard against racial vote dilution.

Signaling for marchers to move forward, Pfleger referred to the Republican majorities in the U.S. House and Senate as Trump’s “co-conspirators” and directed participants to line up in pairs.

“They are pulling away everything we have fought for,” Pfleger told the cheering crowd. “If they think they quieted me down, I am crazier than ever. I’m Mike Pfleger on steroids now.”

The Archdiocese of Chicago’s Independent Review Board concluded there was “no reason to believe” Pfleger was guilty of the latest allegation, and Cupich reinstated him to ministry at St. Sabina, effective August 24. Previous allegations against Pfleger were unsubstantiated. Pfleger vowed never to be “silent or silenced.”