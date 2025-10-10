Father Michael Pfleger diagnosed with prostate cancer 

After preaching a fiery sermon entitled, “Refuse to Accept Less,” and announcing he wants a revolution to fight back against President Donald Trump’s inhumane abuses, Father Michael Pfleger publicly confirmed that he has prostate cancer and is being closely monitored by his physician.

Walking on faith, Pfleger spoke about being overweight and how he is now taking more time for self-care, including riding his bike every night and changing his diet.

According to the American Cancer Society, the risk of prostate cancer increases with age, with most cases diagnosed in men over 65. Inherited gene mutations can increase the risk. Black men are at a higher risk of developing prostate cancer, and being obese can also increase the risk of aggressive prostate cancer.

The American Cancer Society also states that diet is critical and that a diet high in red meat, processed meat and sugar may increase the risk of developing cancer. A healthier diet would include fruits, vegetables and limiting red and processed meat. Exercise and maintaining a moderate weight are important as well because they lower the risk.

“I want you to take time for self-care,” the 76-year-old priest told his congregation. “Don’t wait, because early detection saves lives.”

No one knows how important early detection is more than Cook County Commissioner Bill Lowry (3rd District), a prostate cancer survivor of eight years. “My prayers are with Father Mike,” said Lowry. He listed some helpful tips for Pfleger such as having a healthy diet and exercising. Both he says, “support the immune system, as it staves off cancer cells.”

Last year Lowry introduced a historic “Cook County Birthday Resolution” initiative that provides free life-saving mammogram and prostate screenings to Cook County residents during their birthday months. His program was launched last January.

Age qualifications for mammograms begin at 40 years and older, while prostate screenings begin at 45 years and older, according to Lowry. His resolution was designed to promote preventive health care across Cook County. These tests are free on your birthday for anyone living in Cook County whether you have insurance or not.

According to Lowry, since January, mammograms for uninsured women in Cook County have risen by 54 percent while overall mammograms have risen 17 percent for women in Cook County. “The program is fostering early detection and saving lives,” said Lowry.

Last July, Lowry passed a national resolution at the National Association of (NACO) calling for free breast, prostate, and lung screenings by counties throughout the country, using the Cook County Birthday Health Screening program as a model. He said this campaign will soon be launched.

Pfleger’s diagnosis may have been shocking news, but it is not slowing him down, especially with a government shutdown caused by two opposing political plans affecting healthcare. Democrats are fighting to save healthcare for the poor vs Republicans determined to destroy tax credits that keep healthcare affordable.

And then there are the ICE agents abusing protesters and even handcuffing Alderman Jessie Fuentes (26th) who asked agents if they had a judicial warrant for someone they had detained. She was later released.

During his Sunday sermon Pfleger said, “We’ve lost a sense of respect for ourselves and for each other. We’ve lost a sense of reverence for the very presence of God. We’ve lost a sense of community and neighborhood that used to look out for each other. We have lost a sense of responsibility for each other and taking care of each other.”

Referring to nursing homes and senior residence buildings, Pfleger said they have become businesses where people are treated according to their insurance or the frequency of families coming to check on them.

He spoke about aggressive and abusive ICE agents who he says are scooping people off the streets and deporting them with no representation or court appearance and being sent to countries from which they did not come.

“We live in a country where Americans buy guns to support ethnic cleansing and genocide in Gaza…. White supremacy is alive and well. Racism is on steroids. The Constitution is no longer even valued,” said Pfleger.

He spoke about ICE agents going to D.C. arresting the homeless and the mentally ill. “They put them into detention centers and become a new slave trade…. SNAP being cut, Medicaid being cut so the rich can get richer and the poor can starve to death.

“We’ve lost the value of truth and the love for one another of mercy, of justice, let alone kindness.” Pfleger talked about Trump sending troops into Chicago. “If you want to help Chicago, restore the SNAP program, restore the Medicaid you cut…put back the money you cut for non-violence, give jobs, housing, give education, give opportunities.

“Don’t lock up the problems. Help the problems get solved. If you really want to send troops, send them to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, a place that is out of control, surround the White House because it’s out of control. He’s totally out of control,” he told a cheering congregation.

Saying violence consists of more than being shot or stabbed, Pfleger said there is social, educational, poverty, and budget violence coming out of the White House. “That’s the violence we need to address. “The question is what are we going to do about it or will we accept less for ourselves, less for each other and our country?”

Saying people of faith are the light of the world, Pfleger said it is time for a revolution because the people of faith have allowed their lights to be hidden under a bushel basket of the world…hidden under the bushel basket of religion.

“It’s time to flip the switch,” he said. “It’s time to turn on the lights.”

Pfleger said he wants a revolution…a fight back revolution, and he is requesting people to call elected officials on all levels and ask them how long we have to wait to get justice under the Trump regime.

“It’s time for a revolution,” he bellowed.