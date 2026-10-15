Celebrating the second anniversary of the St. Sabina Social Services Center, Father Michael L. Pfleger appealed to Chicago residents and businesses for donations to help keep the food pantry open as demand for assistance continues to rise.

During an October 14, 2026, press conference at the center, located at 1120 W. 78th Place in the Auburn Gresham community, Pfleger said the facility serves more than 200 people daily, providing food and other essential services to struggling families.

Pfleger recalled reopening the facility after Catholic Charities closed its food pantry in 2024.

At the time, he said, the building lacked basic furnishings and equipment.

St. Sabina has since expanded services, but Pfleger said rising costs have made operations increasingly difficult.

“We are the only food pantry on the South Side that is opened five days a week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” Pfleger told reporters.

The center costs approximately $500,000 annually to operate, Pfleger said, and increasing demand is straining resources.

The 2026 Hunger in Chicago Report, released by the Greater Chicago Food Depository and NORC at the University of Chicago, found that 36 percent of Chicago households experience food insecurity. Among Black households, the rate reached 61 percent.

“We can’t keep our shelves filled every week,” Pfleger said, thanking the Greater Chicago Food Depository for its assistance.

“With the economy going the way it is, we are going to get more people depending on us to supplement what they may have at home and closing this center is not an option.”

Available groceries include rice, beans, cereal, meat, pasta, vegetables, fruit and juice.

Pfleger said staff members treat visitors with dignity, providing grocery bags as they would in a store.

The center provides mental health counseling, legal aid, SNAP and Medicaid application help, and utility assistance through CEDA when funding is available.

The center also distributes bus passes to residents struggling with transportation costs.

“We serve each one with respect and dignity. Too often when people come to pantries to get food, they are treated as if they are a burden. They are not a burden.

“They are our brothers, our sisters, our mothers, our fathers and our daughters, and when they walk through our doors, they will be respected and treated with dignity.”

Residents wishing to support the St. Sabina Social Services Center may mail donations to St. Sabina Church, 1210 W. 78th Place, Chicago, IL 60620. Checks should be made payable to St. Sabina Church, with “Social Services” written in the memo line.

Donations also may be made through Zelle at [email protected]. Food and clothing donations may be delivered to the center or the church. For additional information, call St. Sabina Church at 773-483-4300