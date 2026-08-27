Father Michael L. Pfleger reinstated after review of latest allegation

After more than six weeks away from his church, seven missed Sunday worship services and a string of postponed social justice and community events, Father Michael L. Pfleger has been reinstated to ministry at the Faith Community of St. Sabina.

Cardinal Blase Cupich announced the decision on August 24, 2026, after the Archdiocese of Chicago’s Independent Review Board concluded there was “no reason to believe Father Pfleger is guilty” of the latest sexual abuse allegation against him.

“After careful consideration I have accepted their conclusion and have reinstated Father Pfleger to ministry at St. Sabina, effective immediately,” Cupich wrote in a letter to parishioners.

Pfleger, who has led St. Sabina since 1981, responded by posting the famous image of Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan announcing his 1995 return to basketball with the words, “I’m Back.”

Pfleger added his own message: “Thank you God. And thanks to all who have stood with me.”

Father Michael Pfleger shared Michael Jordan’s

“I’m Back” image.

The ruling brought relief to a parish that had been without its longtime senior pastor since July, when Cupich asked Pfleger to step aside from ministry and live away from St. Sabina while the allegation was investigated.

A woman alleged that Pfleger sexually abused her when she was a child more than 30 years ago. Pfleger strongly denied the allegation, calling it “an absolute lie.”

The Independent Review Board, assisted by the Archdiocese’s Office of Child Protection and outside investigators, reviewed the allegation before making its recommendation to Cupich. The board’s conclusion was an administrative finding, not a verdict in a criminal proceeding.

It was the fifth publicly reported allegation made against Pfleger in recent years. The previous allegations were unsubstantiated, and each completed Archdiocese review ended without a finding that Pfleger committed sexual abuse. He was reinstated following earlier investigations in 2021 and 2022.

Pfleger’s reinstatement came five days after hundreds of supporters rallied outside the Archdiocese’s offices at 835 N. Rush St. on August 19, 2026, demanding that the investigation be completed and that he be allowed to return to St. Sabina.

A St. Sabina supporter carries a cross marked “Justice” during a neighborhood peace march.

The demonstrators also called for changes to the Archdiocese’s policy requiring priests to step away from ministry while abuse allegations are investigated. Supporters said the policy does not adequately protect accused priests from reputational damage, even when an allegation is ultimately unsubstantiated.

Joseph Saunders, a longtime St. Sabina youth leader, said Pfleger’s return brought enormous relief, but he insisted that the larger dispute over the policy is not over.

“I am so relieved, so de-stressed, so excited that Father Mike has been reinstated,” Saunders told the Crusader. “But this cannot happen again. The Archdiocese policy must be changed, and Father Mike’s good name must be restored.”

“We as the Faith Community of St. Sabina are overjoyed with Father Mike’s third return,” Saunders added.

The Rev. Hosea Hines, pastor of Christ Tabernacle Church in Jackson, Mississippi, said Pfleger should not have been removed based on one allegation. Hines cited 1 Timothy 5:19, which warns against accepting an accusation against a church elder without multiple witnesses.

The Rev. Dr. Marshall Hatch, pastor of New Mount Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, also criticized Pfleger’s treatment and called for an apology from Cupich and the Archdiocese for the damage he said the investigation caused Pfleger, the congregation and the broader community.

Cupich acknowledged the impact of Pfleger’s absence in his August 24 letter.

“It is in this spirit that I want to recognize the suffering you and Father Mike have endured, for I know his absence has been real and painful,” Cupich wrote.

The cardinal asked parishioners to draw upon their faith as the church moves forward and said St. Sabina would continue to have his support and prayers.

Pfleger’s removal came as he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer. On July 31, 2026, he announced that he had completed treatment and was cancer-free.

With his reinstatement, Pfleger is returning not only to the pulpit but also to St. Sabina’s highly visible community work.

The church will hold a free family movie night featuring “Michael” on August 27, 2026, in its parking lot at 1210 W. 78th Place. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m., and the movie will begin at sunset. Free food, raffles and a Michael Jackson impersonation contest are planned. Organizers said 150 chairs will be available, and guests may bring their own chairs.

Pfleger also is inviting the public to join St. Sabina’s weekly peace march at 7 p.m. on August 28, 2026, at the church.

For Saunders and other supporters, those events will mark more than a return to St. Sabina’s regular schedule. They will signal that Pfleger is once again home with the congregation and community that stood by him throughout his absence.f