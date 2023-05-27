Fast X is a wild ride nearly 30 years in the making

Photo caption:Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto

After three decades of fast cars, fiery crashes, fantastic stunts, serious no fear looks, light-hearted banter, and the majority of the original cast and characters intact, is this really supposed to be the beginning of the end?

Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his crew and family have out driven, out fought, and outsmarted every villain on both sides of the law all over the world. This time they may have met their match. In Fast Five, the crew stole the safe holding the money of Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, and he died on a bridge in the chase. It’s been 12 years and Reyes’ son, Dante (Jason Momoa) vowed revenge and swore he would take away everything and kill everyone Dom holds dear.

I have to say I have seen all the FAST AND FURIOUS films and really can’t remember all the villains, however, I will remember and talk about Jason Momoa as Dante. No, it is not because he is well built and very easy on the eye, although that didn’t hurt, but it was the way he didn’t hold back on giving his all to the character.

In the beginning you see one side of Dante as his father’s son, then the insane side of who he is, and finally the vengeful hatred of Dom and his family. But everything changes when Dom discovers his own 8-year-old son (Leo Abelo Perry, Black-ish) is the ultimate target of Dante’s vengeance.

FAST X spans the globe in action. It includes our favorites Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, as well as introducing Rita Moreno as Dom and Mia’s Abuelita Toretto.

Don’t worry, the humor is there between Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) and Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges). There are still cars that can crash into walls, fall from planes, and be on fire and still run 100 miles per hour and no one gets hurt; amazing fight scenes, and Dom giving meaningful looks into the camera. There are also plenty of surprises.

EYE give FAST X 4 out of 5 winks of the EYE.

Until next time, keep your EYE to the sky!