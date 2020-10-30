Fast Play® Friday

South Chicago Player Wins $28,635 Illinois Jackpot Prize

Joseph Graham of South Chicago is one of the latest players to strike it lucky playing one of the Illinois Lottery’s new Fast Play games. Graham recently cashed in a $28,635 prize while playing Illinois Jackpot and was excited to share the news with his nearest and dearest.

“I was so happy,” says Graham of the moment when he found out that he won. “The first person I told was my wife.”

Graham has been playing the Illinois Lottery for over five years and has celebrated several wins from playing Pick 3 and Pick 4, which he notes as his favorite games. His advice to fellow lottery lovers encourages them to try the games for themselves, and simply to “play.”

The winning ticket was sold at a local convenience store in his neighborhood, Sam Food Mart at 1438 W 103rd St.

More than $846,000 in Fast Play prizes have been won across the state this week by more than 86,000 lucky players.