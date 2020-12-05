Fast Play® Friday Parkview Chicago Player Brings Home $1,000 for the Holidays

What started as a fun bonding experience has just brought a few extra bucks to one lucky Illinois Lottery player. Darius Davis of Chicago has been playing the Illinois Lottery for nearly five years with his grandpa and the pastime has just put a little dough in his pocket.

Recently, Davis made a stop at his favorite convenience store, Parkview Mini Mart at 3647 W 83rd Pl in Chicago. He grabbed a few lottery tickets, including his new favorite Fast Play game — Piggy Bank Bucks.

“I paid a dollar into the vending machine and the ticket printed out. I scanned it and it said “You Won!” but didn’t say how much, so I scanned it on my phone and it said “You Won $1,000!” he exclaimed.

“Winning the lottery is definitely a blessing,” Davis adds. “I play just to provide entertainment and fun.”

Davis started playing five years ago and says that his grandfather is his inspiration to play.

“I play it with my grandfather,” said Davis. “He’s been buying tickets so long. He loves the instant winners. He and I will usually go spend ten bucks a piece and get some scratch-offs to play together.”

This is not the first win for Davis, who says he has claimed a few other $1,000 prizes in the past. Davis plans to continue playing the Illinois Lottery and shares that he is going to spend his prize money on new winter clothes and educational toys for his two-year-old son this holiday season. “It feels pretty good to win,” Davis adds.