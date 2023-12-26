Farm Aid grants support FAITH CDC’s youth programming

Farm Aid President Willie Nelson.

On Tuesday, December 19, 2023, Farm Aid unveiled its year-end grant recipients. FAITH CDC, a 501c3 entity, that owns Faith Farms & Orchard, where fruits and vegetables are grown year-round, is among the organizations benefiting from the initiative.

FAITH CDC received a $5,000 grant from Farm Aid to bolster its youth programming, specifically through the Next Urban Ag Generation program, which aims to employ 100 youths during the upcoming spring and summer.

Expressing gratitude for the support, FAITH CDC founder Curtis Whittaker highlighted the organization’s commitment to educating the next generation on topics such as cultivating fresh food, embracing healthy eating habits, and fostering community sustainability. Whittaker explained, “They will have the opportunity to obtain a certification as a junior master gardener and work on the farm caring for the produce and animals.”

Farm Aid, in its announcement, disclosed that it distributed over $1.3 million in grant funding in 2023. The organization prioritized proposals aligned with its mission, focusing on farmer-led solutions to climate change—an emphasis seen at the annual Farm Aid festival. Additionally, support was extended to organizations addressing crises and stress faced by family farmers, promoting racial equity in agriculture, and opposing the expansion of industrial and corporate influence in the agricultural sector.

Farm Aid President Willie Nelson commended the collective efforts, stating, “Folks are stepping up to do their part to shift agriculture to benefit farmers, rural communities, our climate, soil and water, and all of us.” He attributed the success of the grant program to the generosity of individuals purchasing Farm Aid festival tickets and contributing to the organization’s mission.

Farm Aid is dedicated to establishing a vibrant, family farm-centered agricultural system in America. Farm Aid artists and board members Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, Dave Matthews and Margo Price host an annual festival to raise funds to support Farm Aid’s work with family farmers and to inspire people to choose family farm food.

Over 35 years, Farm Aid, with the support of contributing artists, has raised more than $78 million to support programs fostering farmer prosperity, expanding the reach of the Good Food Movement, challenging the dominant industrial agriculture system, and advocating for food from family farms.

As part of its broader efforts to support family farmers and promote a sustainable food system, Farm Aid’s grantmaking plays a crucial role. To view the complete list of Farm Aid’s 2023 grant recipients, visit farmaid.org/2023grants.

The farm accepts various forms of payment, including Snap and WIC. For more information, contact 219-880-0850 or visit FAITH CDC on Facebook.