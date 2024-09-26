Fantasia to headline Chicago Urban League’s Annual Gala

Nonprofit executive and community change agent, Dr. Carol Adams and

Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott will be honored during the fundraising gala

On Saturday, November 9, the Chicago Urban League’s 63rd annual Golden Fellowship Dinner (GFD) will take place in the Skyline Ballroom at McCormick Place, 2301 S. Indiana Avenue. Grammy Award winner and Golden Globe nominated actress and singer Fantasia is set to take the stage as the evening’s performer with an energetic set filled with her chart-topping hits. The League’s signature fundraising gala will also honor longtime nonprofit executive and community leader Dr. Carol L. Adams and Chicago State University President Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott.

“For 63 years, GFD has served as the League’s top fundraiser and one of the most highly anticipated events in Chicago each year. We know it is imperative that we continue making it a memorable night for attendees,” said Karen Freeman-Wilson, Chicago Urban League President and CEO. “If you’ve ever attended a Fantasia concert, then you know you’re in for a night filled with hits, high energy, and dancing. She’s ready to rock GFD, and we look forward to a night we won’t soon forget.”

FANTASIA

Tickets are now on sale. Individual tickets are $650, and sponsorship opportunities are still available. The gala ticket also allows access to the GFD After Party. Individual After Party tickets are not for sale. Tickets can be purchased at www.chiul.org/gfd63.

GFD, the League’s signature gala, is one of the Chicago gala season’s most well-attended events, with last year bringing together nearly 2,000 of the city’s top corporate leaders, human rights advocates, philanthropists, clergy, and elected officials. Funds raised through the gala are vital in supporting the daily work of the League with more than 15,000 Chicago residents serviced each year. The organization helps people find jobs, establish careers, become homeowners, enhance their educational experiences, strengthen their leadership skills, and grow their businesses. Succeeding and doing this work each year is the League’s commitment to the community. This year’s gala theme, “Standing on Business in the Fight for Equity,” is what the organization promises to continue doing for the community.

“Last year, we stood on the business of our community and raised nearly $2.4 million dollars through the efforts of the League and our partners for GFD. This year is no different,” said Freeman-Wilson. “We know that the community depends on our programming, and we will not let them down. However, we know it is a joint effort that requires all of us standing together. In addition to our generous sponsors, our honorees also exemplify what it means to stand for our people. Their walk has matched their talk through their years of service.”

During the gala, Dr. Carol L. Adams will be honored with the Edwin C. “Bill” Berry Award, named for the civil rights trailblazer who led the Chicago Urban League from 1956-1969. This award recognizes an individual who has left a mark on the nation through hard work, perseverance and creativity. Immediate past winners have included National Urban League President and CEO Marc Morial, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, Attorney Benjamin Crump. Equally as deserving for her dedication to community efforts is Chicago State University’s President Zaldwaynaka “Z” Scott. She will receive the Lester H. McKeever, Jr., Individual Service Award – named for long-time CPA, accounting firm principal and Chicago Urban League Life Director Lester H. McKeever, Jr.

This year’s gala chair is Toi Salter, President of Salter Financial Management. “Since day one of Toi coming on board as the gala chair, she’s been a hands-on partner. She’s committed to advancing our mission and truly is the embodiment of this year’s theme of ‘standing on business’ always for our community,” stated Freeman-Wilson.

To ensure that the 63rd Annual Golden Fellowship is a success, returning top sponsors include Illinois Tool Works (ITW) and McDonald’s as well as iHeartMedia Chicago, the leading media sponsor for the gala. New this year is the Major Leaguer Sponsor led by Chicago native and NBA superstar Anthony Davis Jr.

You can learn more about sponsorship packages here. All tickets can be purchased at www.ticketfalcon.com/e/gfd63/. Join the Chicago Urban League as we stand on business in the nonstop fight for equity.