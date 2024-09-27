Fans get registered to vote with their favorite sports teams

Teams From the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLS, NWSL, MLB and PWHL Join

Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote and the Sacramento Kings

To Call On Fans To Get in the Game and Make Their Voices Heard

Washington, DC – On Thursday, September 26, 2024, When We All Vote , Michelle Obama’s national, nonpartisan voting initiative, relaunched Rally the Vote , a nonpartisan coalition of sports leagues, players unions, organizations and teams from the NBA, WNBA, NFL, MLS, NWSL, MLB and PWHL uniting fans to take action by registering to vote and participating in each and every election. Initially launched by the Sacramento Kings in 2018, the coalition helps sports teams and leagues use their platforms to make sure fans take action this election.

Ahead of this critical election, more than 25 teams, leagues and unions will join Rally the Vote to step up and encourage fans to get in the game and vote. Rally the Vote teams include: the Minnesota Timberwolves, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Seattle Seahawks, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Dream, Washington Spirit, Philadelphia 76ers, Chicago White Sox, Seattle Reign and more.

“Being there for our teams means making sure they are registered and ready to vote, and with so much at stake in this year’s elections, now is the time to get in the game. When We All Vote is meeting voters where they are by bringing their favorite teams and leagues together to show what it really means to rally the vote — because this year, voters are the real MVPs,” said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote.

Fans can take action by registering to vote, checking their voter registration and making a plan to vote. Throughout the fall, participating teams will continue to share When We All Vote’s resources to make sure their fans have a game plan for Election Day.

Athletes, teams and leagues have stepped up to encourage their fans to make their voices heard over the years, and 2024 is no different. Most recently, Jayson Tatum announced that he officially joined When We All Vote as a Co-Chair, joining fellow NBA players Stephen Curry and Chris Paul, as well as Megan Rapinoe, Selena Gomez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe and more. When We All Vote brought voter registration to the NBA Summer League, the sold-out Atlanta Dream vs. Chicago Sky game — including a special video message from Mrs. Obama — and more this year. NBA stars Jayson Tatum, Dereck Lively II, Jrue Holiday and Daniel Gafford shared why they are voting this year and encouraged fans to get registered to vote in a video that premiered during NBA playoffs and reached more than 715,000 viewers. When We All Vote also launched the Soccer Collective with U.S. Soccer, NWSL, NWSLPA, USL, USLPA, Black Players for Change, Black Women’s Player Collective and United Black Players of USL.

ABOUT When We All Vote:

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monáe, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson. When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). Learn more here .

